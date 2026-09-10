Sunderland v Arsenal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Arsenal will look to maintain their winning start to the season when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Gunners have three wins out of three in the Premier League and began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win away at Napoli.

Sunderland started the season with a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town but have since taken four points from Fulham and Brentford, while also beating Hull City in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland v Arsenal kick-off time

Sunderland v Arsenal kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday, September 12 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Arsenal how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Sunderland team news

Arsenal were linked with Malick Fofana in the summer but ultimately opted not to pursue a move, which led to the winger joining Sunderland in a £30million deal on deadline day.

After coming off the bench against Brentford and playing 79 minutes in the 1-0 win over Hull City, he is now expected to make his full Premier League debut against the Gunners.

Fellow summer signings Dayann Methalie and Jules Ahoka made their debuts against Hull, although Reinildo and Noah Sadiki should go back into the starting line-up.

Habib Diarra will be sidelined until the end of October due to a hamstring injury, while Romaine Mundle faces a few months out after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury.

Chemsdine Talbi looked set to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, but is now set to stay at Sunderland and will be pushing for a start after scoring the winner against Hull.

Arsenal team news

Cristhian Mosquera has now missed consecutive games since picking up a muscle injury against Aston Villa and is also a doubt for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Jurrien Timber is yet to feature this season after undergoing minor surgery over the summer, but he has been back in first-team training and also travelled with the squad to Naples.

The Netherlands international could feature against Sunderland, although William Saliba is still a number of weeks away from returning from his back injury.

Riccardo Calafiori, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz were named on the bench in midweek as Arteta looked to freshen up the team, but they should all be restored to the starting lineup against Sunderland.

Arsenal have been carefully managing Bruno Guimaraes’ minutes following his previous muscle issue, but the former Newcastle United captain will be pushing for a start at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Arsenal odds

Arsenal are 51/100 to maintain their winning start and make it 12 points out of 12 in the Premier League.

Sunderland are 7/1 to record a first win over the Gunners since 2012, while The Draw is 10/3.

Sunderland v Arsenal prediction

Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw when the two sides met at the Stadium of Light last season, with Brian Brobbey netting a 94th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

The Black Cats will look to frustrate the visitors once again, but we expect Mikel Arteta’s side to secure all three points this time.

Arsenal have won 1-0 in three of their last four away games in all competitions, with the one exception being a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in a Premier League dead rubber on the final day of last season.

With the Gunners also conceding just one goal in all competitions this season, we’re backing an Arsenal win to nil at 13/10. Under 2.5 goals is also available at 4/5.

In those three 1-0 wins, Arsenal didn’t break the deadlock until the second half. That leads us towards Draw-Arsenal in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 7/2.

After netting just one goal last season, Martin Odegaard already has four goals to his name in 2026/27. He’s 4/1 to score anytime.

The Norway international has also scored the winner in each of his last two appearances and is 11/1 to be the last goalscorer at the Stadium of Light.

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is renowned for his aggressive style of play and received a yellow card in this fixture last season. He’s 7/2 to be shown a card here.