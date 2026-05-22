Sunderland v Chelsea: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Imagine being told at the start of the season that just a single point would separate these two sides with one game of the campaign to play. No-one would have batted an eyelid at predictions that Chelsea would be 30 points ahead of the newly promoted Black Cats.

As it is, Sunderland could actually finish above Chelsea if they can take all three points, just as they did at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, a big sign that both sides’ fortunes needed to be reassessed.

Both still have a European place to go for, Chelsea keeping their hopes alive by beating Spurs on Tuesday night. And with Xabi Alonso being appointed as their next manager, the Blues will be desperate to give the new boss a shot at doing something in Europe next season, even though they can’t now qualify for the Champions League.

Sunderland v Chelsea kick-off time

Sunderland v Chelsea kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Chelsea how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+ stream. Coverage begins at 3pm.

Sunderland team news

Dan Ballard remains unavailable as the centre-back serves the final game of his three-match suspension for his red card against Wolves earlier this month.

Bertrand Traore remains a doubt due to a knee injury.

Chelsea team news

After playing no part in the win over Spurs due to both being nursed back from injuries, skipper Reece James and centre-back Levi Colwill could return to the Chelsea starting line-up.

Striker Joao Pedro, who was left out of the Brazil World Cup squad, also missed the Tottenham game with a slight knock and will be assessed.

Sunderland v Chelsea odds

Sunderland landed big odds when winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in October and they’re the clear underdogs again here having been installed at 5/2.

Chelsea are even money to finish their hugely disappointing campaign with a win while The Draw is 13/5.

Sunderland v Chelsea prediction

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was delighted with his team’s second-half performance in the 3-1 win at Everton last week.

That result kept their European hopes alive and it’s easy to suggest they’re a bit of value here in front of what will be a passionate home crowd.

But after seeming to down tools in the latter days of Liam Rosenior’s spell in charge, Chelsea pushed Manchester City all the way in the FA Cup final and held off Spurs 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Alonso’s appointment will further galvanise them here as they seek to stamp a European place so the visitors get the nod.

Enzo Fernandez is flowing ahead of defending the World Cup with Argentina this summer and the midfielder has netted in three of his last five games.

Back Fernandez to score again at 10/3 and try Chelsea 2-0 as a correct scoreline at 11/1.