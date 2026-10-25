Sunderland v Leeds: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Sunderland will turn their attention back to the Premier League when they host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 away at Lech Poznan in midweek, but a 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth last weekend left them bottom of the Premier League table.

Leeds came from behind to draw 1-1 with Manchester United last weekend and are aiming to secure European qualification for themselves next season.

Sunderland v Leeds kick-off time

Sunderland v Leeds kicks off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match radio commentary.

Sunderland team news

Kevin Danso has to serve a one-match suspension in the Premier League following his red card against Bournemouth last weekend.

Fellow centre-back Dan Ballard remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, so Omar Alderete and Luke O’Nien look set to start together.

Brian Brobbey “should be ready” to play against Leeds after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury, though it remains to be seen whether that is from the start or the bench.

If the Netherlands international can’t play from the start, Timur Tuterov will lead the line as Wilson Isidor is also injured.

Thomas Meunier stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury by returning to individual training this week, but is unlikely to be involved here.

Romaine Mundle is a long-term absentee after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Leeds team news

Daniel Farke has named an unchanged team for Leeds’ last five games, but he may have to change his front three at the Stadium of Light.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was caught by a late challenge in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United and has since been struggling with a bruise on his foot.

Anton Stach also picked up a foot injury in the game, while Noah Okafor has missed training with an abductor problem.

The trio will all have late fitness tests before the game, with Harry Wilson, Brenden Aaronson and Lukas Nmecha all ready to step in if they are unavailable.

Daniel James should be back in the squad after recovering from a back injury, but Joe Rodon remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Mateo Joseph is a long-term absentee following his anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season.

Sunderland v Leeds odds

After two draws and a defeat in their last three Premier League games, Leeds are 13/8 to get back to winning ways.

Sunderland haven’t won in the league since August and are 2/1 to secure all three points, while The Draw is 9/4.

In the outright betting, Sunderland are 11/4 to get relegated, and Leeds are 4/5 to finish the season in the top 10.

Sunderland v Leeds prediction

Sunderland are struggling to balance European football with their Premier League campaign, with the Blacks Cats losing the two games that have followed their first two Europa League matches.

The Black Cats are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just four points from their opening seven games.

Leeds are in a much healthier position on 10 points, although they have only won two of their seven league matches. Farke’s side currently have the joint-most draws in the Premier League with four.

With both sides struggling with injuries in the forward line, we’re expecting a low-scoring game at the Stadium of Light. Under 2.5 goals can be backed at 3/4.

That worked in both of the games between these two sides last season, with a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light and a 1-0 win for Sunderland at Elland Road.

We’re leaning towards another draw at the Stadium of Light, and a repeat of the 1-1 scoreline is available at 6/1.

Sunderland haven’t scored in the Premier League since Brobbey netted a hat-trick against Manchester City before the international break.

His return would be a major boost for the Black Cats, and if he does start, back him to score anytime at 9/4.

Since joining Leeds in the summer, Wilson is yet to establish himself in the starting line-up, but injuries could give him an opportunity here.

He registered an assist on his last appearance at the Stadium of Light, helping Fulham record a 3-1 win back in February. The Wales international is 8/5 to score or assist.