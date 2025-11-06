Sunderland and Arsenal club badges against a backdrop of the Stadium of Light

At the start of the season, an in-form Arsenal would have been expected to romp to victory in a fixture like this.

And, indeed, the Gunners are beating everyone right now so anything other than three more points for Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers would come as a surprise.

But despite Arsenal looking like champions-elect, nobody would have expected Sunderland to be in the top four after 10 matches.

Regis Le Bris’ team underwent an overhaul in the summer but he’s pulled off the admirable feat of getting all the new players to gel.

Sunderland are unbeaten at home so far, winning three and drawing the other two of their five fixtures. They’ve scored nine goals in those games and conceded just three.

A total of just 26 points would have been enough to avoid relegation last season and Sunderland already have 18.

The big question now is whether they can put a dent in Arsenal’s title hopes.

How to watch Sunderland v Arsenal

Sunderland v Arsenal kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Saturday, November 8 at the Stadium of Light.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland played on Monday night, fighting back from 1-0 down to earn a 1-1 draw with Everton thanks to Granit Xhaka’s equaliser.

The Black Cats suffered no fresh injuries so Le Bris should send out a similar side, likely opting for five at the back as he does against the bigger teams.

Sunderland could also be boosted by the return of Omar Alderete, who has missed the last two games through injury.

Sunderland expected line-up

(5-4-1) Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Mandava; Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Isidor

Arsenal team news

Arteta has rotated his team in the Champions League but had to make one enforced change for the 3-0 Champions League win over Slavia Prague on Tuesday after striker Viktor Gyokeres was ruled out with a muscular problem.

Mikel Merino stood in for the Swede and scored twice so the Spaniard will be used again if Gyokeres doesn’t make it.

Martin Zubimendi was suspended for the trip to Prague after picking up three yellows but he’ll be available again to take up his usual place in midfield.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke all remain on the treatment table.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Merino, Trossard

Sunderland vs Arsenal stats

– Sunderland are winless in their last 15 Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L10), since a 1-0 home victory in November 2009.

– All three of Arsenal’s Premier League defeats against Sunderland have come away from home, and all by a 1-0 scoreline (January 1997, August 2000, November 2009).

– Sunderland haven’t won any of their last 23 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top four of the table (D7 L16) since a 2-1 win over 2nd place Chelsea in April 2014.

– Arsenal have won their last five Premier League matches, last winning more in a row between April and August 2024 (eight wins). Their last four wins have all come without conceding.

– Sunderland’s 18 points are the most a newly promoted side has won 10 games into a Premier League season since Hull City in 2008-09 (20).

– Arsenal have scored eight Premier League goals from corners this season – the most ever by a side in their first 10 games of a season. Since 2022-23, the Gunners have scored 51 goals from corners in the competition, 14 more anyone else (Spurs, 37).

– Arsenal have faced just 19 shots on target in the Premier League this season – including only one across their last four games – with this average of 1.9 faced per game the lowest by a team Opta has on record in a season since 2003-04.

Sunderland vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have become the easiest team to bet on in world football: just back them to win every game without conceding.

But can it go on like this?

To put a positive spin on that famous quote from (former Sunderland boss) Mick McCarthy: it can!

The Gunners have won their last eight games to nil – something no English side has done for over a century. It’s been nearly 13 hours since anyone scored against them.

There is plenty of logic in betting on that outcome again but just maybe Sunderland can put an end to that amazing record.

The hosts scored a shock 2-1 win at Chelsea recently and continue to surprise.

So let’s roll the dice and back a 1-1 scoreline at 17/2.

Sunderland have it in them to nick a goal and if they can keep the Gunners out from set-pieces – easier said than done of course – the visitors aren’t getting many from open play so may just have to settle for a single goal.