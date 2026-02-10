This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Quiz question: name the only two teams in the top six tiers of English football who are still unbeaten at home this season.

League Two Bromley are one, the other is Sunderland.

Hats off to Bromley but Sunderland’s feat is almost unthinkable given that they only came up via the Championship playoffs last season.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa – the top three – have all been to the Stadium of Light and failed to pick up maximum points, as have nine other Premier League teams.

Overall, Sunderland’s home record is played 12, won seven, drawn five, lost none. They’ve scored 21 goals in that run.

By contrast, Liverpool have managed just two away wins since mid-September and they came against two of the worst performing home teams in the top-flight – West Ham and Tottenham.

After suffering their eighth Premier League defeat of the season when losing 2-1 at home to Manchester City at the weekend, Liverpool remain stuck in sixth with 39 points.

And with new manager bounce working well at Manchester United and Chelsea, Arne Slot’s side are in real danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

How to watch Sunderland v Liverpool

Sunderland v Liverpool kicks off at 20.15 GMT on Wednesday, February 11 at the Stadium of Light.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland once more have to cope without the presence of highly-influential skipper Granit Xhaka due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Winger Bertrand Traore could return from a knee injury while Noah Sadiki will be checked after being forced off in the loss at Arsenal.

Jocelin Ta Bi is likely to miss out again but there could be a full debut for Deadline Day signing Nilson Angulo.

Sunderland expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Roefs; Mandava, Ballard, Alderete, Mukiele; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Fee, Taibi, Brobbey.

Liverpool team news

With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both out injured and stand-in Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for his late red card against Manchester City, Liverpool have a glaring hole at right-back.

Wataru Endo or Curtis Jones could fill the role unless Slot decides to risk Joe Gomez, who may be short of full fitness.

Liverpool have an alarming lack of options elsewhere so Slot will likely send out a very similar side to the one that lost to City.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Endo, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Sunderland v Liverpool stats

– Sunderland are winless in their last 11 Premier League games against Liverpool (D5 L6) since a 1-0 home win in March 2012.

– Sunderland have scored just 19 goals in 33 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (0.6 per game).

– All three of Liverpool’s Premier League defeats to Sunderland have come away from home, though they’re unbeaten in their last five visits to the Stadium of Light (W3 D2).

– Sunderland have won three of their last five Premier League home games against the reigning champions (L2).

– Sunderland are winless in their last eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D3 L5).

– Liverpool have lost just one of their last 28 midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League games (W19 D8).

– Liverpool have since won just two of their last 10 on the road (D3 L5). They’ve also conceded 21 goals away from home this term, more than bottom side Wolves (20).

Sunderland v Liverpool predictions

This is clearly a test of Sunderland’s home record and the absence of Xhaka makes it a tougher assignment.

But Liverpool have a soft underbelly right now – even more so without Szoboszlai’s athleticism – and there’s every reason to believe that the hosts emerge with their unbeaten run at the Stadium of Light still intact.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Anfield earlier this season and, notably, no one expressed any real surprise.

Sunderland are overperforming, Liverpool are underperforming. A meeting in the middle made sense.

I’d probably veer between a Sunderland win and a draw, the latter slightly favoured due to the hosts holding the biggest teams at home rather than beating them.

But with Liverpool such clear favourites in the match market, the Double Chance offers a real opportunity.

Sunderland or Draw is odds-against at 23/20. Snap it up.