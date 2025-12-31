Sunderland face Man City in the Premier League on New Year's Day

Sunderland welcome Manchester City to the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day, with the league’s in-form side arriving in the North East chasing another statement win.

Sunderland have built a reputation for resilience this season and sit comfortably in the top half, but the challenge here is of a different order against a City team in full flow.

The Black Cats have drawn with Liverpool and Brighton in recent weeks and edged Newcastle at home, showing they can compete against strong opposition when games stay tight.

On the other hand, injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations have left their squad depleted, which showed last time out against Leeds.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won six straight Premier League matches and eight in all competitions, scoring freely while keeping control of games.

The reverse fixture earlier this month ended in a comfortable 3-0 City win, part of a dominant recent head-to-head run.

New Year’s Day trends also point toward the visitors, who have made a habit of starting calendar years strongly.

How to watch Sunderland vs Man City

Sunderland vs Manchester City kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Thursday at the Stadium of Light. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland are short of options due to international call-ups, with Reinildo, Bertrand Traore, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, and Arthur Masuaku all unavailable.

Ajibola Alese and Dan Ballard are also expected to miss out, with the latter’s absence really testing depth.

Regis Le Bris is expected to stick with a structured setup, relying on midfield discipline and counter-attacking moments to stay competitive.

Sunderland expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

Man City team news

City will again be without Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush due to international duty, while Mateo Kovacic is ruled out.

Jeremy Doku, John Stones, and Oscar Bobb are all doubts, though Guardiola still has ample depth across the pitch.

Erling Haaland is set to lead the line again as City look to maintain pressure at the top of the table.

Man City expected lineup

(4-3-2-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Nico, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

Sunderland vs Man City stats

– Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League matches against Sunderland.

– City have won their last six Premier League games overall.

– Sunderland have lost their last three home league games against City.

– City have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight matches in all competitions.

– Manchester City have lost just one of their last 30 away league games against promoted clubs.

– City have scored in their last 32 Premier League matches played in January.

– Erling Haaland has scored at 22 of the 23 Premier League venues he has played at.

Sunderland vs Man City predictions

Sunderland’s organisation and recent draws suggest they can make life uncomfortable early on, but sustaining that resistance over 90 minutes against City is a much tougher task.

City are scoring freely, pushing opponents back, and creating repeated chances once games open up.

We saw Leeds dominate Sunderland for a good 30 minutes in the second half last weekend, which is something we’ve not yet seen at the Stadium of Light.

That, in part, is down to absent players. City will be able to better utilise such dominance, so City -1.5 on the Asian handicap at 11/10 stands out.

Haaland remains the focal point of their threat. City have scored at least twice in eight straight matches, and Sunderland’s back line is unlikely to escape sustained pressure in the box.

Haaland to score two or more goals at 11/5 is also worth a look, particularly if City force Sunderland into deeper defending as the match progresses.