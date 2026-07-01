Switzerland v Algeria: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

After a surprise 1-1 draw with Qatar in their opening game, Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada to finish top of Group B and set up a round of 32 clash with Algeria.

Algeria lost 3-0 to Argentina in their opening game, but a win against Jordan and a draw with Austria was enough to get them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

This tie also sees Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic face his former team, having spent seven years in charge of Switzerland before handing the job to Murat Yakin in 2021. The winner will face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16.

Switzerland v Algeria kick-off time

Switzerland v Algeria kicks off at 4am BST on Friday (8pm Thursday local), July 3 at the BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland v Algeria how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 3.50am.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin has just one fitness concern ahead of this one, with Silvan Widmer missing training due to a hip injury.

The right-back could still return against Algeria, but Luca Jaquez is currently in line for another start after his impressive performance against Canada.

After coming off the bench in their opening two games, Johan Manzambi cemented his place in the starting line-up with a goal and an assist against Canada.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will play just in front of the more expereinced Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler in a 4-2-3-1 shape.

Breel Embolo registered a goal and two assists in three group stage games and will continue to spearhead their attack.

Algeria team news

Mohammed Amoura missed the group stage games against Jordan and Austria after suffering a thigh injury in a training session.

The striker could be back in the matchday squad against Switzerland but is unlikely to start, with Amine Gouiri set to play through the middle again.

He will be supported by Riyad Mahrez and Fares Chaibi in the wide areas, while Ibrahima Maza will be just behind him in the No.10 role.

In midfield, Houssem Aouar marked his first start at the World Cup by registering two assists against Austria, and he is expected to start alongside Nabil Bentaleb again.

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane was dropped against Austria, but could now reclaim his place between the sticks after Oussama Benbot made an error leading to a goal.

Switzerland v Algeria odds

Switzerland are 11/10 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the last 16. Algeria are 10/3, while The Draw is 47/20.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Switzerland are 8/15 to go through. Algeria are 9/5 to advance.

In the outright market, both teams are way down the betting with Switzerland 80/1 and Algeria 750/1.

Switzerland v Algeria predictions

Alongside Argentina, Brazil and France, Switzerland are the only nation to reach the knockout stage at each of the last four World Cups.

But progress beyond the first knockout game has proven elusive, with defeats to Argentina in 2014, Sweden in 2018 and Portugal in 2022.

This round of 32 tie presents them with a great opportunity to finally get their first knockout win at a World Cup since 1934.

Of all the teams that reached the last 32, Algeria had the joint-worst defensive record in the group stage with seven goals conceded.

Admittedly, Algeria do have the attacking players to cause Switzerland some problems, but we expect their leaky defence will cost them a place in the next round.

We’re backing Switzerland to win in 90 minutes and both teams to score at 18/5.

Manzambi has been one of the breakout stars at the World Cup, and he was directly involved in four of their seven goals in the group stage with three goals and an assist.

The 20-year-old is 2/1 to score or assist against Algeria.