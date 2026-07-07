Switzerland v Colombia: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Switzerland and Colombia remain unbeaten at this World Cup but will now face each other, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Both nations picked up seven points out of nine in the group stage, before Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 and Colombia recorded a 1-0 win over Ghana in the round of 32.

The winner of this tie will face either Argentina or Egypt in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland v Colombia kick-off time

Switzerland v Colombia kicks off at 9pm BST (1pm local) on Tuesday, July 7 at the BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland v Colombia how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on ITV1, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

Switzerland team news

Switzerland are sweating on the fitness of Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas and Djibril Sow after they were all forced to leave training early.

Manzambi has been one of the breakout stars at this World Cup with three goals and two assists, while Vargas has two goals and an assist.

Luca Jaquez remains sidelined after picking up a muscle injury in training, but fellow defender Silvan Widmer came off the bench against Algeria and appears to have recovered from his hip injury.

Denis Zakaria played as a makeshift right-back against Algeria and will continue in that role, while Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez make up the rest of the back four.

Michel Aebischer is expected to miss the last-16 tie, so Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will continue their partnership in midfield.

Colombia team news

Jhon Cordoba started up front against Ghana, but was forced off with a hamstring injury after just eight minutes and has since been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup.

Luis Suarez assisted the winning goal after replacing Cordoba and will now lead the line from the start, while James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz will provide support from out wide.

The rest of the team should remain unchanged, with Camilo Vargas in goal and a back four of Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi and Johan Mojica.

Jefferson Lerma will continue to anchor the midfield, playing alongside Jhon Arias and Gustavo Puerta.

Switzerland v Colombia odds

Colombia are 13/10 favourites to win in 90 minutes and move into the quarter-finals. Switzerland are 11/4 while The Draw is 11/5.

In the ‘To Qualify’ market which also brings extra-time and penalties into play, Colombia are 4/6 to go through. Switzerland are 7/5 to advance.

In the outright market, Colombia are currently 25/1 to lift the World Cup, and Switzerland are way out at 80/1.

Switzerland v Colombia prediction

Since drawing 1-1 with Qatar in their opening game, Switzerland have looked much better in wins over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada and Algeria.

But they have been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of their last three World Cup appearances, losing to Argentina in 2014, Sweden in 2018 and Portugal in 2022.

We expect that trend to continue here as Colombia finished as runners-up in the 2024 Copa America and have continued to impress at this World Cup.

They finished top of Group K ahead of Portugal and have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches, conceding only once across the whole tournament. That leads us to back a Colombia win to nil at 11/4.

But one criticism has been their failure to kill off games, and three of their five goals at this World Cup came in the opener against Uzbekistan, so this should be a low-scoring game. Under 2.5 goals is available at 4/6.

The only previous World Cup meeting between these two nations also came in North America, when Colombia won 2-0 in the group stage of the 1994 tournament.

A repeat of that scoreline can be backed at 11/1.

Luis Diaz has one goal at this World Cup, but has also hit the post and seen three goals disallowed for offside. We think that bad luck will change here, and the winger is 5/2 to score anytime.