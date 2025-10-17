This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, looking to keep a tidy run going after a solid start under Thomas Frank.

Spurs signed off before the break with a 2-1 win at Leeds, a result that stretched their unbeaten streak to seven in all competitions.

There have still been sticky patches at home. Wolves pinched a late draw here and Brighton made them work for a point. Frank has spoken about the balance still being a work in progress.

Villa arrive in far better shape than they were a month ago. Four wins on the spin across competitions have put a spring back in their step, with Burnley and Fulham well beaten alongside tidy jobs on Bologna and Feyenoord.

The fixture has a recent habit of producing swings rather than stalemates, and Villa have enjoyed their share of it. They have won four of the last six league meetings, including a 2-0 victory in May, though Spurs did thump them 4-1 here in 2024.

Spurs have overperformed their xG by a distance this season and there are suggestions of some regression on the horizon.

Villa, meanwhile, take a quarter of their shots from corners and have been awkward on restarts, which could drag this into a more tactical game than the head-to-head chaos suggests.

How to watch and listen

Kick off is 14:00 BST on Sunday. Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage from 13:00.

Tottenham team news

The injury list remains lengthy. Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin are out.

Frank hopes to have Randal Kolo Muani, Yves Bissouma, and Dominic Solanke involved soon, but there are no guarantees.

Richarlison is pushing to start again after Mathys Tel’s goal at Elland Road.

Pape Sarr is expected to operate as the 10, with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence sharing full-back duties and Destiny Udogie at risk of a rest.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery is sweating on Ollie Watkins after he withdrew from England duty as a precaution, while Youri Tielemans is out until late November.

Jadon Sancho, Emiliano Buendia, and Tyrone Mings are tracking back toward involvement, with bench roles likely.

With momentum restored, Emery should keep the core intact if Watkins is passed fit.

Aston Villa expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Bogarde; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Tottenham vs Aston Villa stats

– None of the last 20 Premier League meetings have ended level (14 Spurs wins, 6 Villa wins).

– Villa have won four of the last six league games against Spurs.

– Spurs have won three of their last 17 Premier League home matches (D4 L10).

– Villa are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches immediately after international breaks (W8 D2).

– Spurs have scored 13 league goals from 7.5 xG, the biggest overperformance in the division.

– 25% of Villa’s league shots have come from corners.

– Thomas Frank has never beaten an Unai Emery Villa side in the Premier League (D2 L3, all with Brentford).

– Mohammed Kudus leads the league for completed dribbles this season.

– Morgan Rogers has the most Premier League assists in 2025 and has assisted in two straight league games.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa predictions

Tottenham’s early progress under Thomas Frank has been steady rather than spectacular. They’re organised, harder to beat, and showing more resilience than the version that fell apart last season.

Despite that, they’ve yet to string wins together at home. Just one league win from three at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season tells the story — they dominate spells but struggle to sustain pressure.

Villa, by contrast, have turned a corner. Four straight wins across all competitions have rebuilt confidence, and they’re beginning to look more like the side that finished last season so strongly.

This fixture has rarely been dull in recent years, but the styles of Frank and Emery could cancel each other out.

Spurs are still a touch light in attack with Maddison and Kulusevski missing, while Villa’s shape has tightened during their run.

Both sides like to hit in transition, so there should be chances at either end, even if the game never fully opens up.

Villa’s record after international breaks is impressive, while Tottenham’s habit of conceding first remains a concern. There’s reasons to like and dislike both teams, so let’s call it a draw.