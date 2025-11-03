Tottenham welcome Copenhagen in the Champions League on November 4

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham Hotspur return to European action on Tuesday night, looking to respond after a bruising Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

The 1-0 loss was met with boos at full-time, and Thomas Frank’s side were accused of playing without spark or structure. It left Spurs with just three wins from their last ten in all competitions.

Europe, though, has been a different story. Spurs are unbeaten in the Champions League this season, showing control and discipline even when lacking a cutting edge.

Their 21-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competition (W17 D4) underlines how reliable they’ve been in London. That record should give them confidence against opponents who rarely travel well.

Copenhagen arrive still chasing their first win in the league phase. The Danish champions have one point from three games and have conceded eight goals.

Away from home, the numbers make for grim reading — just two wins from their last 21 Champions League trips and none against English opposition.

Frank’s men will expect to dominate possession and tempo here. The challenge will be turning that control into chances after drawing blanks against Monaco and Chelsea.

How to watch Tottenham vs Copenhagen

Tottenham vs Copenhagen kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Tuesday, November 4, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage starting from 7:45pm. Full radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Tottenham team news

Lucas Bergvall is ruled out with a concussion, while Yves Bissouma, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Ben Davies, and Archie Gray remain sidelined.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie returned at the weekend, while Xavi Simons should start after being withdrawn early against Chelsea.

Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, and Rodrigo Bentancur are all expected to feature from the start, with Richarlison leading the line.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison.

Copenhagen team news

Jacob Neestrup’s side are also dealing with injuries. Thomas Delaney, Magnus Mattsson, Rodrigo Huescas, and Birger Meling all remain out, while Marcos Lopez and Gabriel Pereira are doubts.

Youssoufa Moukoko should partner with captain Viktor Claesson up front, with Achouri and Elyounoussi operating wide.

Teenager Viktor Dadason, who scored against Dortmund, could again feature from the bench.

Copenhagen expected line-up

(4-4-2) Kotarski; Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague; Achouri, Lerager, Clem, Elyounoussi; Moukoko, Claesson.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen stats

– Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 21 home matches in European competition (W17 D4).

– Spurs are unbeaten in the Champions League this season (W1 D2) but have created just 2.9 xG in three games.

– Copenhagen have collected one point from their first three league-phase matches (D1 L2).

– The Danish champions have won just two of their last 21 away games in the Champions League (L15).

– Tottenham have kept four clean sheets in their last six home European fixtures.

– Copenhagen have conceded multiple goals in three of their last five games across all competitions.

– Spurs produced their lowest-ever Premier League xG in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen predictions

Tottenham have been far more composed in Europe than at home in the Premier League, and this looks like another chance to reassert control.

Copenhagen rarely crumble, but they lack the quality to match Spurs. Their away record in Europe suggests containment will be their only route to staying competitive.

Tottenham’s measured, possession-based approach should bring a professional performance rather than a rout. Odds of 11/10 for a home win and under 3.5 goals feel generous.

Mohammed Kudus to score or assist makes a strong appeal. The Ghanaian has been Spurs’ main creative outlet this season with 15 chances created and five goal involvements.

A disciplined, controlled Spurs victory feels the most likely outcome, and one that steadies the mood in north London ahead of a showdown with Man United.