Tottenham vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

We’ve picked out our favourite betting tips as Tottenham and Man Utd go head-to-head in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, with both sides looking to rescue something from what’s been a truly dreadful season.

The venue is Bilbao, the stakes are enormous, and the consequences for the loser could be even bigger. One will claim a trophy, a Champions League place, and perhaps the chance to start next season with some belief. The other will head empty-handed toward a full summer reset.

Tottenham haven’t won a major trophy in 17 years. They’ve lost five of their last six finals and stumbled into this one off the back of 21 Premier League defeats and a stack of injuries. Ange Postecoglou’s second-season promise might yet come true, but the end of his first has been nothing short of chaotic.

Still, Spurs came through AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt in the knockouts and have beaten United three times already this season, including a 4-3 thriller in the League Cup and a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Dominic Solanke has led the charge, with five goals and four assists in Europe.

United’s league form has been no better, but in Europe, they’ve been ruthless. Ruben Amorim’s team are unbeaten in 14 matches, scoring 35 goals and eliminating the likes of Lyon and Athletic Bilbao. Fernandes leads the way with seven goals and four assists.

Missing players is an issue for both sides, and neither team looks particularly secure at the back. But with so much on the line, expect tension, cards, and possibly extra time.





Tottenham vs Man Utd prediction

Utd are slight favourites with Betway at 7/5, while Spurs can be backed at 7/4 to win in 90 minutes. That feels just about right for two sides that have struggled for consistency and could cancel each other out in Bilbao.

Three of the last four Europa League finals have finished 1-1 and gone to penalties, so that outcome is very much in play here. With both teams capable of scoring and neither fully trusted to defend, both teams to score looks like the safest bet.

Spurs have won all three meetings with Utd this season and will take confidence from that. But Utd know how to handle big occasions, and in Fernandes, they have the competition’s most influential player.

Backing Tottenham to lift the trophy (evens with Betway) gives you the extra time safety net, while a correct score of 1-1 in 90 minutes (13/2) makes a lot of sense.

For goalscorers, Dominic Solanke has netted in each of his last four Spurs starts and is 13/2 to open the scoring. If you’re siding with Utd, Bruno Fernandes to score or assist (11/10) is as solid a pick as you’ll find in that market.

Discipline could also be a factor. Over 5.5 cards have landed in four of the last six all-English UEFA clashes, and with Zwayer in charge — averaging 5+ per game in Europe — this could turn feisty.

If the game goes the distance, United to win on penalties (11/1) may be the longest price with the most realistic shot. The Red Devils have the big-game experience and the cooler heads when it counts.

Tottenham team news

Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin are all out of the final.

A familiar back four of Pedo Porro, Christian Romero, Mickey Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie form the back four.

Rodrigo Bentancur returns to midfield alongside Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.

Postecoglou is expected to recall Guglielmo Vicario in goal, while Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Heung-min Son will form the front three.

Matthys Tel, Wilson Odonbert, Mike Moore and Archie Gray are among the players to drop out of the side.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur – Johnson, Solanke, Son

Man Utd team news

Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are ruled out, while Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro remain major doubts.

Diogo Dalot is touch-and-go, which would leave Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu as the options in the full-back positions.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have been one of Amorim’s preferred pairings in midfield, allowing Bruno Fernandes to play further forward.

Mason Mount and Amad Diallo have done their best to make a case for joining him, with one of them likely to get the nod over Alejandro Garnacho.

Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line with fellow Dane Chido Obi-Martin ineligible to play in the Europa League.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro – Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu – Diallo, Fernandes – Hojlund

Tottenham vs Man Utd: How to watch and listen

Tottenham vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate at 20:00 (BST) on Wednesday, May 21. Live radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Tottenham vs Man Utd stats

– Spurs are unbeaten in their last six matches against Manchester United (W4 D2).

– Man Utd are unbeaten in the Europa League this season (W9 D5).

– Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided four assists in this competition.

– Solanke has scored in each of his last four starts for Spurs.

– Three of the last four Europa League finals have ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

– Utd have conceded first in three of their last five Europa League games.

– Over 5.5 cards has landed in four of the last six all-English UEFA fixtures.