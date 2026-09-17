Tottenham v Aston Villa: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Tottenham and Aston Villa will look to kickstart their Premier League campaigns when they face each other in north London.

Spurs sit 17th in the table with two points and no goals from their opening four league games, while they are also out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Villa are two places below Spurs with just one point, but they did win their Champions League opener and beat Coventry City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup,

Tottenham v Aston Villa kick-off time

Tottenham v Aston Villa kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, September 19 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Aston Villa how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 11am.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are set to welcome back Pedro Porro after the right-back missed their previous two games with a small muscular problem.

Club-record signing Sandro Tonali sat out the Carabao Cup defeat due to a knock, but is also expected to return against Aston Villa.

Antonin Kinsky, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Andy Robertson, Mateus Fernandes, Savio and Dominic Solanke should all be restored to the starting line-up after being named on the bench in midweek.

Mohammed Kudus played 75 minutes at Anfield in his first start since January, but James Maddison was limited to another substitute appearance as he continues to get back up to full fitness.

Dejan Kulusevski has been training with the first team but is not yet ready to return, while Mykhaylo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are also sidelined.

Richarlison has not been able to find a move away from the club, but he won’t be involved after being left out of Spurs’ 25-man Premier League squad.

Aston Villa team news

Joao Gomes has now served his three-match ban, but the Brazil international missed the Carabao Cup tie due to a calf issue and will face a late fitness test before the trip to north London.

Fellow midfielders Leon Goretzka and Amadou Onana definitely won’t be available, with the latter a long-term absentee following his ACL injury at the World Cup.

They also have absentees in defence as Pau Torres is sidelined with a hamstring injury and Ian Maatsen is set to miss up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Matty Cash was back in the matchday squad against Coventry City, but remained an unused substitute throughout the game after feeling an issue during the warm-up.

Summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Matteo Ruggeri could all keep their places in the team after starting in midweek.

Back-up goalkeeper Marco Bizot was substituted at half-time at the CBS Arena with a back problem, but will be replaced by Zion Suzuki even if he is fit enough to play.

The likes of Victor Lindelof, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson should also be restored to the starting line-up.

In more positive injury news, Johan Manzambi will be pushing for his full Villa debut after back-to-back substitute appearances against Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.

Brian Madjo hasn’t featured since the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and is set to return after the international break.

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

Tottenham are 21/20 to get their first win of the Premier League season. Aston Villa are 14/5 to do likewise, while The Draw is 27/10.

Following their poor starts to 2026/27, Spurs are 4/6 to finish in the Top 10, and Villa are 11/10 to end the season in the top half of the table.

Tottenham v Aston Villa prediction

Despite both sides spending a lot of money in the summer transfer window, Tottenham and Villa find themselves at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Spurs are also yet to score a single Premier League goal in 2026/27, while Villa’s only goal in the top-flight is Alysson’s strike in last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

But while Roberto De Zerbi is starting to come under pressure, Unai Emery has a track record that shows he can turn things around after a slow start.

Villa also have an impressive recent record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, winning in five of their last seven visits in all competitions.

There’s not much to split both sides at the moment, but we’re backing the visitors to secure a narrow win. Villa to win by a one-goal margin is available at 9/2.

The away side won 2-1 in each of the three meetings between these two sides last season, with Villa also coming out on top in an FA Cup third-round clash.

A repeat of the 2-1 scoreline in Villa’s favour can be backed at 14/1.

Jackson is on loan at Villa from Chelsea and netted four goals in four Premier League appearances against Tottenham, while he was also on the winning side in all of those games.

The striker should lead the line despite Tammy Abraham’s brace in the Carabao Cup and is 11/4 to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.