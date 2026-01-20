Tottenham and Borussia Dortmundf square off in the Champions League on Tuesday, January 20

Tottenham return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with Borussia Dortmund visiting north London, the latest in a never-ending string of must-win matches for Thomas Frank.

Spurs’ domestic form has unravelled in recent weeks, leaving them drifting into the bottom half of the Premier League and searching for stability after another damaging home defeat at the weekend.

Europe has offered a brief escape. Tottenham sit just outside the automatic qualification places with two league-phase games remaining and remain firmly in the mix for a top-eight finish.

That is largely down to their home form in this competition, where they have won all three matches without conceding, scoring freely while showing a level of control absent elsewhere.

Dortmund arrive in similar territory in the table, marginally ahead of Spurs, but with momentum building after an unbeaten run that stretches across seven matches in all competitions.

How to watch Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Tuesday, January 20, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham’s defensive options are stretched after a difficult weekend.

Micky van de Ven is suspended, while Ben Davies is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle against West Ham.

Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison all remain unavailable, while Mathys Tel and Radu Dragusin are ineligible for European selection.

Joao Palhinha is also a doubt, and Pape Sarr may not be ready to return after international duty.

Tottenham expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Danso, Spence; Gray, Bergvall; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund travel with far fewer concerns and could welcome back several players rested or sidelined in recent weeks.

Ramy Bensebaini and Aaron Anselmino are available again, leaving Marcel Sabitzer as the only notable absentee.

Niko Kovac faces a decision in attack, with Fabio Silva having edged ahead of Serhou Guirassy in recent outings after a productive spell in the side.

Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi are expected to operate just behind the striker as Dortmund look to exploit space in transition.

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Kobel; Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund stats

– Tottenham have won all three of their home Champions League matches this season without conceding.

– Spurs sit one point outside the top eight with two games remaining.

– Dortmund are unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions.

– Dortmund have scored in every away match this season.

– Spurs have lost three straight matches in all competitions.

– Dortmund have won none of their four Champions League meetings with Tottenham.

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund predictions

Tottenham’s European home record gives them a foothold here, even as their wider form continues to wobble.

However, the defensive absences and confidence issues evident at the weekend leave little room for error against a Dortmund side that carry threat on the break and have scored freely away from home.

Dortmund’s ability to punish mistakes in transition makes Dortmund to win and both teams to score at 7/2 feels a generous price worth chancing, particularly with Spurs still capable of finding goals despite their struggles.

The visitors look well placed to take advantage if the game becomes stretched, with lethal forward Serhou Guirassy often on the end of their breakaways. He’s a good bet to score at 6/5.

This has the feel of a match that could turn quickly, with Tottenham competing early before Dortmund’s composure and depth begin to tell.