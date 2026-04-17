Tottenham v Brighton: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Tottenham v Brighton: Will Tottenham finally win their first Premier League game this year?

In different circumstances, Roberto De Zerbi might have raised a wry smile that his home debut as Spurs boss would be against the club which first brought him to the Premier League.

But such is Tottenham’s plight, there is no time for any sort of smiles at the moment and a more likely expression to be found on De Zerbi’s face is one of deep concern – especially with Brighton top of the Premier League’s form table after five wins in the last six.

Tottenham are rock-bottom of that same table after taking just one point from the last possible 18. From being an amusing possibility for opposing fans, the prospect of Spurs going down is now a very realistic probability after they ended last weekend in the relegation zone.

Tottenham v Brighton kick-off time

Tottenham v Brighton kicks off at 17.30pm BST on Saturday, April 18 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Brighton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live radio coverage.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham’s already extensive injury list was added to last weekend when skipper Cristian Romero suffered a medial knee ligament injury which could keep him out for the whole run-in.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is recovering from a hernia operation so Antonin Kinsky may deputise between the sticks again.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus are all long-term absentees.

Brighton team news

Brighton will be without skipper Lewis Dunk due to the central defender serving the second game of a two-match ban.

Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are both sidelined with knee injuries but 40-year-old veteran midfielder James Milner should return from a minor knock.

Tottenham v Brighton odds

Tottenham are 9/5 to grab three incredibly vital points while Brighton are 7/4 and The Draw 5/2.

Going into the weekend, Spurs are a shade of odds-on (10/11) for the drop with several bookies. In that same market, West Ham are 13/8, Nottingham Forest 5/1 and Leeds 14/1.

By contrast, in-form Brighton are 16/1 for a Top 5 finish after moving within six points of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Tottenham v Brighton prediction

Tottenham are winless in 14 Premier League games since the calendar flipped to 2026 and runs like that only end one way.

Wins for West Ham and Leeds last weekend added to the feeling that Spurs are being left behind in the battle to beat the drop and it seems typical of Tottenham’s luck that they’re running into a Brighton side on their best run of the season.

Basement dwellers Wolves (12) have taken more home points than Tottenham (10) this season while Brighton have won their last three on the road.

It’s hard to make any sort of case for Tottenham, who lost 1-0 at Sunderland in De Zerbi’s first game in charge last weekend.

In summary, the 7/5 for a Brighton win looks a must whatever angle you come at it from and that includes looking at the corresponding fixture last season when the Seagulls smashed Spurs 4-1.

A 2-0 Brighton win at 14/1 is worth a look too.