Tottenham v Coventry City: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Tottenham will look to secure their first Premier League win of the 2026/27 season when they host newly-promoted Coventry City.

Spurs go into this game at the bottom of the table, although they did get a morale-boosting draw away at Manchester United last weekend.

Coventry City started the season with four successive league defeats, but have since won 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest and 4-1 at home to Newcastle United to move up the table.

Tottenham v Coventry City kick-off time

Tottenham v Coventry City kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, October 19 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Coventry City how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Savio will be out for a few weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in training, and Omar Marmoush is expected to replace him on the left wing.

Lucas Bergvall picked up a knee injury against Manchester United and won’t play against Coventry City, with Matheus Fernandes set to come into the starting line-up.

Rodrigo Benancur replaced Bergvall against United but was shown a straight red card for headbutting Luke Shaw is now set to begin a three-match suspension.

Pedro Porro is still out with a hamstring injury, although the right-back is targeting a return in the following game against Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert also remain sidelined, but Dejan Kulusevski is set to be named in the matchday squad for the first time since May 2025.

Coventry City team news

Coventry City used a 4-2-3-1 formation against Newcastle, but Frank Lampard is expected to revert to the back three system that has been used in most away games this season.

Centre-back Stephen Mfuni came off the bench to score their fourth goal against the Magpies, and will be pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.

One of the front four would have to make way if Mfuni does start, with Ephron Mason-Clark the most likely man to miss out.

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to return after completing his three-game ban, but the striker may have to settle for a place on the bench after Sidiki Cherif scored against Newcastle on his full Premier League debut.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden has recovered from a hamstring problem and should be named in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

But Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (quad), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Luke Woolfenden (knee) all remain sidelined and aren’t expected to return until after the November international break.

Tottenham v Coventry City odds

Following three draws and three defeats, Tottenham are 20/41 to finally get their first win of the Premier League season.

Coventry City are 11/2 to make it three league wins in a row, while The Draw is 15/4.

Tottenham are 11/10 to finish the 2026/27 season in the top 10, and Coventry City are the joint-favourites to get relegated at 4/6.

Tottenham v Coventry City prediction

Three points from six Premier League games is grim reading for a side who splashed out £350million in the summer, but Tottenham have started to show some signs of encouragement.

They were the better side for long periods at Old Trafford and, despite going down to 10 men, deservedly scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point.

Home form remains a major issue, with Spurs winning just three of their last 25 Premier League matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (D7, L15).

They are still strong favourites against a newly-promoted side, and we’re expecting the hosts to secure all three points for the first time this season.

But Spurs do look vulnerable defensively, and Coventry City have netted five goals in their last two games after failing to score in the opening four.

That leads us to back a Tottenham win and Both Teams to Score at 19/10.

Four of Tottenham’s last five Premier League games have been level at half-time, with the one exception being the 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa when the visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of injury time.

We think the hosts will get the winner in the second half, so Draw-Tottenham in the Half-Time Full-Time market is worth a bet at 15/4.

Dominic Solanke was guilty of spurning a few chances against United, but did ultimately find the back of the net in injury time. He is 11/8 to get on the scoresheet here, and 19/4 to be the final goalscorer once again.