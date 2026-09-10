Tottenham v Everton: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

All that money spent and Tottenham are still to score a Premier League goal this season. At least they’re off the mark in terms of points after following up defeats against Brentford and Newcastle with a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest.

While Tottenham languish in the bottom three, Everton are eighth. After starting out with a win over Crystal Palace, they’ve followed it by netting last-gasp equalisers to draw with Bournemouth (1-1) and Manchester United (2-2).

Despite the fury among the fan base for their lack of transfer activity, the Toffees head into matchday four as one of the eight top-flight teams yet to suffer defeat this season.

Tottenham v Everton kick-off time

Tottenham v Everton kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, September 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham v Everton how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Goals are a huge problem for Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi so it hardly helps that some of his most creative players are sidelined.

Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are long-term absentees and hopes of a return for James Maddison have been scuppered by a shoulder injury.

Mykhaylo Mudryk made his return after over 600 days in the stalemate at Nottingham Forest but is now set to be out for over a month again after picking up an ankle injury.

In more positive news, Mohammed Kudus could soon be back in the starting line-up after making substitute appearances in their last two Premier League games.

Everton team news

After his stunning last-gasp equaliser against Manchester United, Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be pushing for a start on Saturday.

That may come his way regardless of staking his claims with that worldie as midfielder James Garner is a doubt after coming off against United.

In another change to Moyes’ starting XI, Jack Grealish could step in for Brennan Johnson out wide.

Elsewhere, Christian Norgaard won’t be fit again until October.

Tottenham v Everton odds

Winless Spurs are 21/20 to get their first three points of the campaign.

Everton are 5/2 to secure victory while The Draw is 13/5.

Despite their slow start, Tottenham are 4/7 to finish in the Top 10 while Everton are 5/4 to end the season in the top half of the table.

Tottenham v Everton prediction

Tottenham have to get off the mark soon and history suggests Everton are ideal opponents.

Spurs have won their last five home games against the Toffees and, looking further back, they’ve suffered defeat in just one of the last 17 when Everton have visited.

Everton’s resilience has been impressive so far and David Moyes will be delighted to have seen those late equalisers.

But with Spurs firing blanks and Everton having limited attacking options, this could be short of goals so go Under 2.5 at 10/11.

Both sides are also in the bottom four of the Premier League’s Fair Play table so referee Darren England could be a busy man.

There were five yellow cards in this same fixture last season (three for Spurs and two for Everton) so back a repeat.

That can be done by going Over 4.5 cards at 6/4.