Tottenham v Wolves predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Tottenham and Wolves will battle it out in the Premier League’s Saturday evening game at a time neither set of supporters wanted following a late fixture switcheroo.

We all know that the fans are at the bottom of the list when the Premier League and TV bigwigs get together, so hopefully we can offer some cheer with a few winning predictions.

A quick glance at the head-to-head stats will tell you that Tottenham really hate this fixture, both home and away.

They last scraped their way past Wolves in August 2022, thanks to a Harry Kane goal. Since then they’ve lost four and drawn one.

When the two sides last met in April of this year it was 4-2 at the Molineux and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored Wolves’ fastest goal in Premier League history.

Fast forward five months and the dance floor is very different. Crucially the architect of the majority of all those Spurs defeats, Ange Postecoglou is no longer in the dugout.

Third-placed Tottenham now have Thomas Frank, who has read a book on defending and has already made the North London side one of the meanest in the division, with just three goals conceded.

This season Wolves appear to be focussing on cup competitions rather than the league. They are the only team in the top flight with zero points from five games. Even useless West Ham have more.

In the Carabao Cup it’s a different story, they are through to the 4th round after dumping West Ham and Everton out of the competition. Granted the Hammers can’t defend any ball that is crossed into the box and the Toffees put out a heavily rotated side.

Wolves’ record against Tottenham and their midweek cup win will give them a small crumb of comfort, but anything other than a home win here will be a big surprise.

Tottenham team news

PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) has missed the last two Spurs games, but is expected to be back in the mix against Wolves.

Ben Davies (knee) also missed the two games but could return to the squad, as could summer arrival Kota Takai and striker Dominic Solanke who is back in training after an ankle injury.

Pape Sarr was rested from the 3-0 cup win over Doncaster as a precaution but should be fit for Wolves.

Yves Bissouma, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are still on the long-term crocks list.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup:

(4-3-3) Vicario – Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall – Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

Wolves team news

Bit of a head scratcher for Wolves boss Vitor Pereira ahead of the Tottenham game.

He gave his side a good shuffle for the Everton Carabao Cup game and they came away with a win, while his so-called ‘first team’ can’t buy a victory in the Premier League.

He also switched to a back four, which looked a lot more solid, and he might be tempted to stick with that for the trip to Spurs

Pereira is likely to be without midfielder Andre, who limped off against Everton with a calf injury. Marshall Munetsi scored against the Toffees and is likely to step in.

Ladislav Krejci impressed at centre back and Pereira could stick with him there, rather than move him back into midfield where he scored against Leeds.

The other selection headache is the return of Jorgen Strand Larsen, who played against Everton. Tolu Arokodare came on for him in the 68th minute and scored against Everton. So it will be interesting to see who Pereira opts for.

Leon Chiwome is still out with a long term knee injury and unlikely to be seen until January.

Wolves predicted lineup:

(4-4-1-1): Sa – Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou, Krejci – Bueno, Munetsi J. Gomes, R. Gomes – Hwang – Strand Larsen

Where to watch and listen

Tottenham vs Wolves will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Streaming is available through NOW TV and Sky Go, while talkSPORT will have live commentary for UK listeners.

Tottenham v Wolves stats

– Wolves have four wins in last five against Tottenham

– Wolves have lost all five of their Premier League games

– Wolves have conceded 12 goals and scored just three in the Premier League this season

– Wolves failed to score in three of their five league games

– Spurs have managed clean sheets in all of their five wins across all competitions this season

– Tottenham have conceded just three league goals this season, only Arsenal and Crystal Palace are meaner

– Tottenham last beat Wolves in August 2022

– Wolves have conceded in the first half of all their league matches this season

– Both teams to not score has landed in six Tottenham games across all competitions

Tottenham v Wolves predictions

Backing Tottenham to have a clean sheet feels wrong, but the Thomas Frank regime has already made that an important cornerstone in the handful of games he has been in charge.

Wolves have been hopeless this season in the league and it would take a brave person to go against nothing more than a Tottenham win. Even with a Wolves win at appealing odds.

There’s not much cream on a straight Spurs win scone, so add an extra blob of jam on it with a win to nil prediction.

While we are backing Wolves not to score, this could be a good chance for Tottenham to rack up a few goals in the ‘for’ column.

The last four meetings between these two clubs has seen over 2.5 goals, while three Tottenham matches and four Wolves games has seen it land across all competitions.

We are expecting Jose Sa to have to pick the ball out of his net at least three times on Saturday evening, but if you are feeling brave go for more.