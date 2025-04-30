Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham turn their attention to Europea League duties this Thursday night as they welcome Norway’s Bodo/Glimt to London for the first leg of their semi-final tie.

There’s no denying that Spurs have made a complete mess of their domestic campaign, but their season is not over yet.

Winning the Europa League would not only secure the club’s first trophy in 17 years, but it would also guarantee Champions League qualification. In short, continental success would go a long way in making up for their domestic woes.

But before Spurs can start planning their trophy parade, they have the small matter of a European semi-final to contend with.

While their opponents may not look like much at first glance, there’s no denying that Bodo/Glimt have made it this far on merit.

The Norwegian side have already defeated a number of big clubs in the Europa League this season, including Porto, Braga, Besiktas and, most recently, Lazio. Superlaget even came close to stunning Manchester United, eventually losing the league-phase match 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side are not easily intimidated, and they certainly have nothing to fear from an out-of-form Tottenham side.

Spurs come into Thursday’s crunch tie on the back of a 5-1 thumping at Liverpool – a result which condemned the club to their fifth Premier League defeat in six games.

Such results won’t do Tottenham’s confidence any good as the side look to save their season with Europa League success.

Here, we take a closer look at everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's first leg clash.





Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction

If you didn’t know the context behind this fixture, you would have no qualms about backing the Premier League side to win and do so comfortably.

However, with Spurs in the midst of a catastrophic season and Bodo/Glimt proving they can hang with the big boys, this is not an easy fixture to predict.

On one hand, Tottenham will have to get out of the blocks quickly. With the first leg taking place in London, Postecoglou’s men will be looking to make the most of home advantage ahead of a tricky trip to Norway.

The town of Bodo is located so far up north, Spurs may have to contend with freezing temperatures and snowfall. With that in mind, building a healthy advantage is the key for Postecoglou’s side.

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring encounters lately, with each seeing 22 goals scored across their last six matches in all comps.

In terms of specific individuals, Dominic Solanke is the one to watch. With Spurs needing to be on the front foot, Solanke could have a big role to play considering he has scored two goals in his last three outings.

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou made eight changes for last weekend’s trip to Anfield and is expected to revert to his strongest starting XI for Thursday’s European semi-final.

As a result, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero should all feature in the starting line-up.

The big injury doubt for Spurs concerns Heung-min Son, who has missed the last four games. The South Korean could be saved for the second leg in Norway.

Defender Radu Dragusin is out with a knee injury while Antonin Kinsky and Timo Werner are not registered for the knockout stages of the competition.

Tottenham expected line-up

Bodo/Glimt team news

Bodo/Glimt will be missing a number of their key players for this first leg in London.

Andreas Helmersen, Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen are all suspended and will watch Thursday’s game from the sidelines.

Defender Odin Bjortuft is also on the absentee list after being forced off the field with a groin injury in a recent league match.

Bodo/Glimt expected line-up

Haikin – Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork – Fet, Auklend, Saltnes – Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt how to watch and listen

Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt will be shown live on TNT Sports at 20:00 on Thursday, May 1. Fans can follow radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.





Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt stats

– This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt

– Tottenham have won all four previous games against Norwegian opposition

– Bodo/Glimt have lost all three European meetings with English clubs

– This is Tottenham’s ninth European semi-final, last reaching the final four of the Champions League back in 2018/19

– Bodo/Glimt are the first Norwegian side to reach a major European semi-final

– Including qualifying matches, Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 19 home European games