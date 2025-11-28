Tottenham face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday as Thomas Frank's side target a rare home win

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday night needing a response after back-to-back league defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Those results continued a poor run at home, where Spurs have managed just one league win all season and sit among the lowest performers in the division.

Their trip to Paris in midweek brought an improved attacking display, but the defensive issues that have shaped their recent form remained clear.

Fulham make the short journey across London with their own problems away from home. They have taken only one point on the road this season and have lost five straight away league matches.

Marco Silva’s side steadied themselves with a 1-0 win over Sunderland last weekend, but their away record continues to restrict their progress.

Recent results in this fixture also offer encouragement for the visitors. Fulham have taken seven points from the last three league meetings and handled Spurs comfortably in both wins at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham still carry the stronger attacking numbers, yet their struggle to convert possession into home results gives this derby a far more even feel than the table suggests.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham

Tottenham vs Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm on Saturday, November 27.

Tottenham team news

Cristian Romero is suspended after collecting a fifth yellow card, which should see Kevin Danso partner Micky van de Ven at centre-back.

Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons are both pushing to start after lively appearances in Paris, while Destiny Udogie is expected to return at left-back.

Joao Palhinha faces his former club in midfield.

Randal Kolo Muani’s brace should be enough to see him nudge past Richarlison in the pecking order.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Kolo Muani

Fulham team news

Sasa Lukic returns from suspension and should come straight back into midfield, while Antonee Robinson will require a late assessment.

Samuel Chukwueze is pushing for a start after assisting Raul Jimenez’s winner last weekend. Bernd Leno, Alex Iwobi, and Emile Smith Rowe are all expected to feature.

Rodrigo Muniz remains a long-term absentee, so Jimenez will lead the line once again.

Fulham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Tottenham vs Fulham stats

– Spurs are winless in their last three Premier League matches against Fulham (D1, L2)

– Spurs have taken just one home league win all season, with only Wolves earning fewer points at home in 2025

– Spurs have lost their last two London derbies (Chelsea and Arsenal)

– Spurs have scored 20 league goals from 11.2 xG, the biggest overperformance in the division

– Fulham have earned one away point this season, the fewest in the Premier League

– Fulham have lost five straight away league matches

– Fulham have scored only four away league goals, better than only Wolves and Newcastle

– Raúl Jiménez has started Fulham’s last five and landed a shot on target in three of the last four

– Spurs have not lost a home league match to Fulham since 2013

Tottenham vs Fulham predictions

Tottenham’s home form has been a clear concern, but their attacking output has held up. They continue to convert chances at a high rate and have consistently found a way to create clear openings.

Their clinical edge make them a likely winner, especially against a Fulham side with one away point from six matches.

Fulham’s travel issues remain stark. They’ve lost five straight away games and scored only four times on the road, yet they still generate enough shots to threaten.

Jiménez has been at the forefront of that, hitting the target in three of his last four. Given the way Spurs defend in transition, we’ll bet Jiménez to hit the target twice at 2/1.

On the other side, Kolo Muani should take confidence from scoring a brace in Paris, though it isn’t nailed on that he starts. Instead, we’ll take Kudus to score or assist at 6/5.

He’s created 15 chances for Spurs this season and will no doubt provide service to whoever starts up front.

Pressure is mounting on both managers, but with the Cottagers getting battered on their travels, this is a perfect opportunity for Frank to bank a home win.

Back Tottenham to win at a very generous price of 6/5.