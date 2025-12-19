Tottenham face Liverpool in the Premier League with Thomas Frank and Arne Slot under pressure

These two teams have thrown up more questions than answers this season so who do we trust most ahead of Saturday evening’s showdown in north London?

The noise around Liverpool has certainly calmed in the last week after Mo Salah signed off for the Africa Cup of Nations by being recalled to the squad and providing an assist in the 2-0 home win over Brighton.

Whether that was a permanent farewell remains to be seen but, for now, the ‘Salah problem’ can be put to one side, allowing Arne Slot’s men to focus on the mini-revival which has seen them go unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

Spurs looked to be solving some of their problems with back-to-back home wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague.

But then they threw in another stinker, losing 3-0 away to Nottingham Forest to end last weekend in the bottom half of the table.

That was their sixth defeat in 11 games – the poor run includes two draws – and the early signs of real promise under new boss Thomas Frank have vanished.

A win over Liverpool would certainly restore some faith, although the Dane’s pragmatic style is more of a long-term issue for many Tottenham fans.

How to watch Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham v Liverpool kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Saturday, December 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham have lost Pape Sarr to the Africa Cup of Nations while Frank has confirmed that Destiny Udogie won’t be back until January due to a hamstring injury.

Dominic Solanke still remains some way short of a return to action even though he’s started solo training.

Richarlison’s strong record against Liverpool may just help him get the nod in attack as Spurs look to secure just their third home Premier League win of the season.

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Odobert, Simons, Kudus; Richarlison.

Liverpool team news

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai looked a certainty to miss the game after picking up an ankle injury against Brighton but after responding well to treatment he could still be involved.

The Hungarian has also filled in at right-back where Joe Gomez is a doubt. However, that problem is solved by Connor Bradley coming back from suspension while Jeremie Frimpong could also be in contention after a lengthy spell out.

Up front, Hugo Ekitike has risen above Alexander Isak in the pecking order although Slot could still opt to play both with Cody Gakpo injured and Mo Salah away at AFCON.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-4-2) Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike, Isak.

Tottenham v Liverpool stats

– Tottenham have won just two of their last 25 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L17), picking up home wins in October 2017 (4-1) and September 2023 (2-1).

– Liverpool won both Premier League meetings with Spurs last season by 6-3 and 5-1 scorelines.

– Liverpool have scored in 25 of their last 26 Premier League games against Spurs, including the last 19 in a row.

– Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur is the top scoring fixture in Premier League history (206 goals). The last three league matches between the pair have seen 21 goals (7 per game).

– Spurs have lost 10 home league games in 2025, their joint most in a year along with 1994 and 2003.

– Among ever present teams in the last two Premier League seasons, only Bournemouth (16) have conceded two or more goals in more away games than Liverpool (15).

– Tottenham striker Richarlison has been involved in seven Premier League goals against Liverpool (4 goals, 3 assists), more than he has against any other opponent.

– Hugo Ekitiké has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, netting braces against Leeds and Brighton.

Tottenham v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool went goal crazy against Spurs last season, scoring 11 goals in the two Premier League games and also sticking four past them at Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

And although Tottenham won’t be as open as they were under Ange Postecoglou, the Reds still look the bet here at even money to make it three wins in a row after victories over Inter in the San Siro and Brighton at Anfield.

Their man of the moment is Hugo Ekitike, who has plundered four goals in his last two Premier League games.

The Frenchman is worth a bet at 11/2 to open the scoring, something he’s done in the last two games.

The value bet is a punt on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister to score anytime at 6/1.

The Argentine played in an advanced midfield position against Brighton and scored both home and away against Spurs last season.

With Salah away, Cody Gakpo injured and doubts over Dominik Szoboszlai, he could also be on penalty duties.