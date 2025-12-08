Tottenham will face Slavia Prague in a crucial Champions League fixture on Tuesday

Tottenham returned to winning ways on Saturday by beating Brentford 2-0, ending a five-game run without victory and restoring some confidence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That result followed a chaotic 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on matchday five, a game that ended Spurs’ unbeaten start to this Champions League campaign.

Even so, eight points from five matches keep Thomas Frank’s side inside the seeded playoff positions, and home form remains a major strength in Europe this season.

Spurs have beaten Villarreal and Copenhagen without conceding and are now 22 games unbeaten in home European fixtures, a run stretching across multiple campaigns.

Slavia Prague arrive in North London still seeking their first win of the league phase after collecting just three points from their opening five group matches.

The Czech champions have shown resilience in spells, but their long wait for a Champions League victory continues, and they have failed to score in their last four matches in the competition.

How to watch Tottenham vs Slavia Prague

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Tuesday, December 9, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Tottenham team news

Destiny Udogie missed the win over Brentford with a minor soft-tissue issue and is likely to be rested again in midweek.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Kota Takai, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin and Yves Bissouma all remain unavailable, while Brennan Johnson returns from European suspension.

Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani would miss matchday seven if booked on Tuesday.

Tottenham expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Johnson, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

Slavia Prague team news

Ivan Schranz is available again after returning from injury, offering Slavia an important attacking option on the right.

Oscar, Filip Horsky, Petr Sevcik and Dominik Javorcek remain sidelined, while Tomas Chory is doubtful due to illness.

Daiki Hashioka is expected to start on the bench, with Mojmir Chytil leading the line after scoring back-to-back braces in domestic action.

Slavia Prague expected lineup

(4-3-3) Stanek; Zima, Holes, Chaloupek; Doudera, Sadilek, Zafeiris, Boril; Schranz, Chytil, Provod

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague stats

– Spurs have eight points from their first five Champions League matches.

– Spurs have won both home UCL games this season without conceding.

– Spurs are unbeaten in 22 home European fixtures.

– Spurs ended a five-game winless run with Saturday’s win over Brentford.

– Slavia have taken three points from their opening five UCL league-phase games.

– Slavia have not scored in their last four Champions League matches.

– Slavia have not won a top-level European match since 2007.

– Slavia are on a five-game winning streak in the Czech top flight.

Tottenham vs Slavia Prague predictions

Spurs should be confident of extending their positive European run against a Slavia side still looking for their first victory of the campaign.

Slavia’s issues in front of goal are a major concern. Four straight Champions League matches without scoring puts real pressure on their defensive structure to keep them competitive.

Spurs have not always been secure themselves, especially in high-tempo games, but they generally control matches far better at home in Europe and create consistent chances.

A Spurs win with under 3.5 goals at 6/5 is a worthy inclusion despite their Premier League struggles on home soil.

Richarlison remains a fairly dependable focal point for Thomas Frank, while Brennan Johnson’s return from suspension adds some extra pace to trouble the visitors.

The Brazilian can be backed to score or assist at 4/5.

Slavia may have enough resilience to stay in the game for long periods, but Spurs’ quality at home should tell.