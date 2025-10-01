Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Newcastle make the trip to Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the second round of matches in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The lazy punter will see this as a Newcastle away win because they’ve probably never heard of Union Saint-Gilloise, which sounds like a nice little village you stop off at for a strong Belgian beer on the way to Brussels – but be warned.

The Belgian champions, who won their first league title in 90 years last season, have made a much stronger start to the campaign than the Magpies.

Newcastle arrive after that crushing last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday and with still only one league win in the bag this season. Meanwhile, top of the Belgian table USG have won the last five on the trot, and have claimed eight wins and two draws in all competitions.

USG’s Champions League campaign started with an impressive 3-1 away win over PSV, while Newcastle lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

Fair enough, Arsenal and Barcelona are very different opposition from PSV and Westerlo, the team that USG beat 2-0 at the weekend. But this first meeting between the two sides will be a tough test for the Toon at Lotto Park, a different venue than USG’s usual home, the Joseph Marien Stadium.

Union SG team news

USG will be without Raul Florucz through suspension, while Mohammed Fuseini is out with a knee injury.

There’s a doubt over Kevin Rodriguez and he will undergo a late fitness test.

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen – Khalaili, Mac Allister, Burgess – Leysen, Ait El Hadj, Zorgane, Rasmussen, Rodriguez – David, Niang

Newcastle team news

Tino Livramento is a major doubt after being stretchered off against Arsenal, Kieran Trippier is expected to step in.

Jacob Ramsey, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall and Yoane Wissa will all miss the trip to Belgium through injury. Jamaal Lascelles is also missing after not being included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are pushing for a start.

Newcastle possible starting lineup:

Pope – Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn – Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton – Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle: How to watch and listen

The game will be live on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, with coverage starting from 17.00 and kick-off at 1745. There will also be live radio commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and the talkSport app.

Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle stats

– Union Saint-Gilloise have won eight and drawn two of their ten games in all competitions.

– USG have won five in a row including a 3-1 away win over PSV in the Champions League.

– Newcastle have three draws away from home this season

– Both teams have scored in two of both sides last three games

– Newcastle two wins in last ten in all competitions

– Newcastle not won in last five Champions League games

– USG haven’t conceded more than two goals in all competitions since early January

– Newcastle are unbeaten away from home this season, but haven’t scored.

– Newcastle not won away from home since April against Leicester

Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle can’t underestimate the Belgian champions who have been on fire this season, and haven’t let in more than two goals since January.

The Magpies haven’t had the greatest start to the campaign and on the road they struggled to find the net.

Their last win on the road came against Leicester back in April and though this looks like a good opportunity to break that poor run, a scoring draw seems the most likely outcome.

Both teams have scored in two of both sides’ last three games, so stick your neck out for a 1-1 at Lotto Park.

USG striker Promise David has scored five times in nine appearances, three of those in consecutive matches and one of those against PSV.

The Canadian international has an xG of 1.05 per 90 and averages around four shots a game, so he’s certainly busy. He shouldn’t be ignored to grab a goal for the Belgian champions.