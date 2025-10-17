This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

West Ham United are still waiting for lift-off under Nuno Espirito Santo, but Monday night’s clash with Brentford offers the perfect stage to finally ignite their Premier League season.

The Portuguese coach has yet to win since replacing Graham Potter, but his first two games — a 1-1 draw at Everton and a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal — hinted at progress.

The defensive chaos that defined the early campaign has been replaced by a more compact structure, and under the London Stadium lights, the Hammers will be expected to find another gear.

For Brentford, it’s been a similarly sluggish start. Keith Andrews’ side have just one win from their last five and were toothless in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

Both teams enter the game desperate for a result and both are without points in their respective home or away splits this season. So, if you’ve got something else to do… do that?

West Ham have lost all three at the London Stadium, while the Bees have lost all three on their travels. That tension should make for a nervy but open encounter.

How to watch and listen

Kick off is 20:00 BST on Monday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Coverage begins from 7pm, with BBC Radio 5 Live providing commentary.

West Ham team news

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to start again after returning at Arsenal, while Tomas Soucek is available following suspension.

Jean-Clair Todibo has built fitness during the break, but Niclas Fullkrug remains doubtful with a muscle problem.

Nuno is expected to stick with a compact shape built around Soungoutou Magassa in midfield and Lucas Paqueta drifting between the lines.

Jarrod Bowen will lead the attack, with Summerville and Ward-Prowse supporting.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Magassa; Diouf; Fernandes, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville.

Brentford team news

Gustavo Gomes is out, while Aaron Hickey and Antoni Milambo face spells on the sidelines after injuries on international duty.

Andrews is likely to retain a back five, with Damsgaard and Yarmoliuk operating behind Igor Thiago.

Jordan Henderson anchors the midfield again, with his experience vital to steady a young side struggling for cohesion.

Brentford expected line-up

(5-3-2) Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Collins, Hickey; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Schade.

West Ham vs Brentford stats

– West Ham have lost all four London derbies this season by an aggregate score of 12-2.

– Brentford have six Premier League wins over West Ham – more than against any other club.

– Both sides have failed to register a point in their respective home or away matches this season.

– Brentford have scored in 18 of their last 20 Premier League away games.

– West Ham have conceded in every home fixture this campaign.

West Ham vs Brentford predictions

Monday night at the London Stadium usually brings noise, tension, and unpredictability, and this one should be no different. Both sides are desperate for a result, and that alone should guarantee an open contest.

The most reliable angle looks to be both teams to score West Ham have conceded in all three home games this season, while Brentford have scored in 18 of their last 20 away league fixtures.

Both look more convincing going forward than they do at the back, and the patterns of play point firmly towards goals at either end.

Our second pick is Jarrod Bowen to score as the England winger remains West Ham’s most consistent attacking outlet.

Bowel has registered a shot on target in every home appearance this campaign. His ability to find space between the lines makes him a constant danger against Brentford’s deep-lying back five.

Nuno’s side still look fragile, but there’s enough momentum and home energy to make this his first real breakthrough night. Expect chances at both ends and a much-needed lift for the hosts.