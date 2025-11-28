Arne Slot's job is on the line as Liverpool visit West Ham in the Premier League

What on earth is happening with Liverpool?

After starting the season with five straight Premier League wins, they’ve now lost nine of their last 12 matches – an unthinkable collapse.

And what’s more, it’s getting worse. The last three reverses have all been by a three-goal margin and while the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City could be brushed away, the home hammerings at the hands of Nottingham Forest (3-0) and PSV (4-1) are almost impossible to comprehend.

Liverpool have fallen off a cliff and after last year’s title glory, boss Arne Slot is suddenly under serious pressure.

Of course, the status of ‘crisis club’ is a familiar one. West Ham carried that unwanted tag earlier in the season and that did lead to managerial change with Nuno Espirito Santo replacing Graham Potter.

After a slightly sticky start the switch has worked, with the former Nottingham Forest boss guiding the Hammers to seven points from their last three games.

That run lifted them out of the relegation zone, although there’s still much work to be done.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

West Ham v Liverpool kicks off at 14.05pm GMT on Sunday, November 30 at the London Stadium.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

West Ham team news

Nuno Espirito Santo has won one (at Anfield) and drawn one of his two matches in charge (both for Nottingham Forest) against Arne Slot.

For Sunday’s clash, he’ll be able to welcome back Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta, who returns after completing a ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is still absent with a back injury but West Ham may be able to bring Dinos Mavropanos and Crysencio Summerville back into the fold after they missed the draw at Bournemouth.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-3-3) Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson, Summerville

Liverpool team news

Will Slot ring the changes after Liverpool’s horror run continued against PSV?

Injury updates will determine that to some extent but Slot has hinted at some positive news with goalkeeper Alisson Becker set to return after illness and Florian Wirtz back in contention to feature.

Hugo Ekitike limped off against PSV with a back problem but Slot says it isn’t a big issue so the Frenchman could start again.

That said, Slot will have to think deeply about his frontline. Does he dare drop the out-of-form Mo Salah? Is it also time to sideline Cody Gakpo? Could he even pair Alexander Isak with Ekitike?

There are also strong calls to start Joe Gomez in defence given the fragile form of Ibrahima Konate while left-back Andy Robertson is likely to come in for Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Jones, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ekitike; Isak

West Ham vs Liverpool stats

– West Ham have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L14), beating them 3-2 at the London Stadium in November 2021.

– Liverpool have scored 25 goals in their nine Premier League visits to the London Stadium against West Ham, including a 5-0 win in this fixture last season.

– Liverpool have lost each of their last five away league games against London sides, as many as in their previous 31 (W16 D10).

– Having only failed to score in one of their first 48 Premier League games under Arne Slot, Liverpool have now lost their last two by a 3-0 scoreline.

– West Ham have won seven points from their three Premier League games in November (W2 D1).

– Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in their 12 league games this season. It’s the joint-earliest into a Premier League campaign they’ve conceded 20+ goals, along with 1992-93 (also 20 after 12).

– West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games (3-1 v Newcastle, 3-2 v Burnley) ending a run of nine games without a win at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Liverpool predictions

Despite their calamitous run, Liverpool are still odds-on to come away with three points.

That seems a huge leap of faith right now and the Reds haven’t won a domestic away game since mid-September.

And while West Ham’s confidence was shot earlier this season, now is probably not the best time to play them.

The Hammers have won their last two home games – 3-1 v Newcastle and 3-2 v Burnley – and they were 2-0 up at Bournemouth before being held 2-2.

The hosts’ healthy tally of eight goals in the last three games should send warning signs to Liverpool and West Ham are surely worth a bet at 3/1.

On the handicaps, West Ham +1 is a shade off odds-against, so that’s a slightly safer way in.

Recent trips to the capital have been miserable experiences for Liverpool fans and this could be another.

Jarrod Bowen has two goals and three assists in games against the Reds so could be the man to torment them on Sunday. He’s an attractive 9/1 to score first.