West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

We’ve picked out our favourite betting tips as West Ham welcome Nottingham Forest to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, still clinging to the idea of a top-five finish and a spot at Europe’s top table.

Things haven’t gone smoothly for Forest lately. One win in seven, an owner storming the pitch, and a medical team being publicly blamed for football’s sh*t offside rule. But Forest are still in the mix, which is better than nothing.

West Ham, meanwhile, might finally be enjoying themselves. Beating Man Utd is always a feather in the cap, even if United have been doing most of the heavy lifting in that department by beating themselves lately.

It’s been a weird old season under Graham Potter, but there’s a sense this side is starting to click just in time to pack it all up and go on holiday.

Still, with Bowen in form and Kudus playing with freedom, there’s enough spark in this West Ham team to make life difficult for anyone. They can’t finish in the top half, but they can ruin someone else’s weekend.

This might not be the most glamorous fixture of the final day, but with Forest chasing and West Ham loose and lively, it could quietly be one of the best.





West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Hammers are unbeaten in their final home league game in each of the last seven seasons, while Forest haven’t won two in a row to end a league campaign away from home since they were in League One.

All of that means absolutely nothing because Forest are decent and West Ham aren’t.

Bowen’s found the net in each of his last three at the London Stadium, and he’ll fancy his chances against a Forest back line missing Murillo and regularly undone by direct, fast transitions.

Both teams are quite comfortable out of possession and carry a real threat on the counter, but we suspect the Hammers will have better than 50% of the ball and invite Forest on.

On the other hand, the Hammers can just as easily foil Forest attacks and strike on the break themselves, so there’s the potential for this game to open up late on, particularly if the visitors need a goal.

Of course, Forest scoring the first goal changes the picture entirely, but we’re banking on Potter’s side launching the cat among the angry Greek pigeons.

Given that there should be chances at both ends – with Forest’s urgency making them dangerous, and West Ham’s pace on the counter keeping them honest, we’re going to dip into the goals markets.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

West Ham team news

Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio are ruled out, while Edson Alvarez is back in contention after injury.

Graham Potter is expected to stick with a back three, flanked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Vladimir Coufal.

Alvarez could displace Guido Rodriguez to join James Ward-Prowse in the engine room.

Thomas Soucek has been deployed in front of the midfield recently, with Mohamed Kudus given the freedom to roam between the lines in attack.

Jarrod Bowen should start again, and given his excellent form, he’s likely to be at the heart of anything good the Hammers produce.

West Ham expected line-up

Areola – Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell – Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Wan-Bissaka – Soucek – Kudus, Bowen

Nottingham Forest team news

Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Murillo are all missing. That weakens Forest at both ends of the pitch.

Absentees may mean a back four of Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato and Neco Williams.

We assume Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson will retain their places in midfield despite the latter struggling against Leicester.

Nuno’s side will go with their usual 4-2-3-1, so expect Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White to play high and wide, exploiting space on the flanks.

Chris Wood will spearhead the attack as he goes in search of his 21st PL goal of the season.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

Sels – Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams – Sangare, Anderson – Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez – Wood

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch and listen

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, and Ultra HDR at 14:15 on Sunday, May 18. Live radio commentary will be on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





West Ham vs Nottingham Forest stats

– Forest are chasing their first league double over West Ham since 1983-84.

– West Ham are unbeaten in their final home league game for the past seven seasons.

– Jarrod Bowen has scored in his last three home games.

– Chris Wood has scored eight Premier League goals vs West Ham.

– Forest have won just once in their last seven Premier League matches.

– West Ham have drawn three straight home league matches.