West Ham vs Tottenham predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as London rivals West Ham and Tottenham clash in the Premier League

West Ham return to the London Stadium on Saturday evening with renewed confidence after their late burst at Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham arrive seeking a response following defeat to Bournemouth.

The Hammers began the campaign with heavy losses against Sunderland and Chelsea but turned a corner at the City Ground, scoring three times in the closing minutes for a 3-0 win.

Graham Potter’s side remains inconsistent, yet the manner of that victory should lift the mood around East London.

Spurs opened strongly with wins over Burnley and Manchester City before slipping up at home to the Cherries.

Thomas Frank’s team created little in that match but already have the scalp of the champions on their record and will see this derby as a chance to reassert themselves.

Recent history at this ground points towards tight contests, with each of the last three league meetings finishing 1-1. Spurs have not won here since 2019, while West Ham have only beaten them once in seven league meetings overall.

Even so, the current form suggests this could be more open than previous stalemates, with both sides carrying attacking threats.

West Ham team news

Graham Potter is without Niclas Fullkrug, who has been ruled out for a month with a calf injury. Callum Wilson is expected to step in and lead the line.

Luis Guilherme remains absent with a shoulder issue, while George Earthy is close to returning after an ankle problem.

Crysencio Summerville made an impact from the bench at Forest, providing an assist in a lively cameo, and could be rewarded with a start.

New signings Soungoutou Magassa, Dimitri Colau and Igor Julio are also pushing to feature, with the latter arriving on loan from Brighton late in the window.

Tottenham team news

Thomas Frank could hand a debut to Xavi Simons following his arrival from PSG. Randal Kolo Muani is another fresh option in attack, though Richarlison is likely to continue up front if Dominic Solanke is not fully fit.

Yves Bissouma is nearing match fitness but remains out of favour, while Destiny Udogie is available again.

Djed Spence could keep his place at left-back after impressing on England duty. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin are still sidelined.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

Tottenham expected line-up

(4-3-3) Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Kudus

How to watch and listen

West Ham vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm BST ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

Sky Go and Now TV subscribers can stream the match, while BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary.

West Ham vs Tottenham stats

– West Ham have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Spurs.

– West Ham had eight shots on target at Forest – their most in a league game under Graham Potter.

– Jarrod Bowen has nine goal involvements in his last nine league appearances.

– Each of the last three league games between the sides here has ended 1-1.

– Spurs are winless in five Premier League visits to the London Stadium since 2019.

– Tottenham have lost 10 of their last 16 London derbies, keeping just one clean sheet in that run.

– Spurs have scored at least twice in three of their last four away league wins.

West Ham vs Tottenham predictions

West Ham’s win at the City Ground ended a poor run and showed they are capable of finding another gear.

Eight shots on target that day was their highest under Potter, and with Bowen in form and Paqueta pulling the strings, they should test Spurs’ defence.

Tottenham, however, remain the stronger side on paper. Despite their loss to Bournemouth, they have already beaten the champions away and carry far more attacking depth.

Richarlison, Kudus and Simons give Frank’s side options, and away from home, Spurs have tended to play with more freedom.

Both teams have struggled defensively. Spurs’ record in London derbies is poor, and West Ham are winless in six home league games.

Those weaknesses, combined with the quality of attack, make goals likely. The run of 1-1 draws is hard to ignore, but the way these teams are playing suggests a higher-scoring contest.

Spurs could have too much firepower over 90 minutes, yet West Ham are capable of scoring themselves. Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score are appealing angles, with Tottenham to come out on top.