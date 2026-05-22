West Ham v Leeds: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

West Ham are not done yet. Had Tottenham managed even a point at Chelsea on Wednesday night, the Hammers were effectively relegated due to a vastly inferior goal difference.

But Tottenham’s defeat leaves a set of straightforward outcomes to decide who goes down. If Spurs lose at home to Everton, West Ham can preserve their top-flight status by beating Leeds. Anything else and Tottenham survive.

Earlier in the season, Leeds might have been needing something from this game themselves to stay up. But the Whites have been performing more like a mid-table side for some time and, if results go their way, Daniel Farke’s men could finish as high as 11th.

West Ham v Leeds kick-off time

West Ham v Leeds kicks off at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24 at the London Stadium.

West Ham v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 3.50pm.

West Ham team news

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains out due to a persistent lower back problem, while flying winger Adama Traore has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury so will be assessed.

Otherwise, West Ham look to have a clean bill of health.

Leeds team news

Anton Stach was stretchered off against Brighton last week after landing awkwardly from an aerial challenge so is a major doubt.

Pascal Struijk didn’t make the squad for the Brighton game due to a hip injury and will need to be assessed.

Jayden Bogel and Gabi Gudmundsson are both trying to shake off hamstring injuries while Ilia Gruev is definitely out.

West Ham v Leeds odds

West Ham have to win to give themselves any hope of survival and they’re 5/6 to keep up their end of the bargain.

Leeds are 3/1 while The Draw is 11/4.

The relegation betting shows how much the Hammers are up against it. They’re 1/9 to go down while Spurs are 11/2 for the drop.

West Ham v Leeds prediction

Both teams have a good record on final day.

West Ham have lost just one of their last 19 final-day matches, winning 11, when signing off at home.

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost just two of their 15 closing-day encounters in the Premier League.

It should be helpful for West Ham that they have a clear objective: win or it’s all over.

And while it might not be enough, the Hammers can take advantage of some injuries in the Leeds camp to bank all three points.

Callum Wilson had a late equaliser against Arsenal chalked off, and perhaps he can make an impact that will have even more significant consequences here.

West Ham to win, Wilson to net anytime and Both Teams To Score pays 11/2.