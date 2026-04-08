West Ham v Wolves: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

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West Ham suffered FA Cup heartache against Leeds last weekend after losing a penalty shootout but they have to get their heads right quickly for this key home game against Wolves.

The Hammers start the match in the bottom three but victory would move them up a spot and send Spurs into the relegation zone. Tottenham travel to Sunderland on Sunday.

Wolves are seven points adrift at the bottom and surely already down but they’ve certainly rallied in recent times, taking seven points from the last nine after beating Aston Villa and Liverpool at Molineux before coming from 2-0 down to earn a point at Brentford.

West Ham v Wolves kick-off time

West Ham v Wolves kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday, April 10 at the London Stadium.

West Ham v Wolves how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

West Ham team news

West Ham will again face an anxious wait to see if key men are available.

Crysencio Summerville’s calf injury will be assessed while Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Callum Wilson all face late checks.

Wolves team news

Wolves have far fewer injury concerns although Enso Gonzalez is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has a knock so could miss out.

West Ham v Wolves odds

West Ham are odds-on to bank three vital points. They’re quoted at 4/5, with Wolves 10/3 and the Draw 11/4.

West Ham v Wolves prediction

It would have been a strange thing to say earlier this season when they were losing game after game but Wolves have become tricky opponents in recent times.

I just wonder though if during the international break, the reality has set in that they’re going down.

Rob Edwards would probably have liked to have kept going but this is the Old Gold’s first outing since March 16.

Although West Ham suffered a crushing loss to Leeds in the FA Cup, at least they actually had the benefit of playing again.

Jarrod Bowen was hugely unlucky not to find the net against Leeds, hitting the woodwork twice.

But he has a brilliant record against Wolves, scoring five times in the last five home games against them. All were West Ham wins.

So, let’s keep it simple and back Bowen to score in a West Ham victory at 2/1.