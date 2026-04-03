West Ham v Leeds: Prediction, team news and odds

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

History has shown that Premier League sides involved in relegation battles have often taken their eye off the FA Cup, prioritising safety instead.

But this pair have managed to stay on course for Wembley and the winner of this tie will be heading there for an FA Cup semi-final.

West Ham have beaten QPR 2-1, Burton 1-0 and come through a penalty shootout against Brentford in round five. Leeds also required spot-kicks to beat Birmingham in the third round and they’ve since seen off Derby 3-1 and Norwich 3-0, so this is their first tie against a Premier League rival.

West Ham v Leeds kick-off time

West Ham v Leeds kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday, April 5 at the London Stadium.

West Ham v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max, with coverage starting from 16:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

West Ham team news

Former Leeds man Crysencio Summerville could miss out against his former club due to a calf problem. That would be a big miss for the Hammers as the Dutchman has scored seven goals in his last 11 games.

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo is also a doubt with a calf injury.

Leeds team news

Leeds boss Daniel Farke reported that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin didn’t train on Thursday due to a minor hamstring problem so is a “question mark”.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is available again after serving a suspension and should be fit despite suffering a knock while on international duty with Sweden.

West Ham v Leeds odds

The betting is tight, with West Ham just shading it.

The hosts are 7/5 to win in 90 minutes, with Leeds 9/5 and the Draw 13/5.

In the outright FA Cup betting, the Hammers are 16/1 to lift the trophy while Leeds are available at 20/1.

West Ham v Leeds prediction

To add further intrigue, these two also meet at the London Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season. Could that decide which one stays up?

In the only top-flight meeting so far this term, Leeds edged out a very out-of-sorts West Ham 2-1 thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon in the first 15 minutes.

That came in a run of five defeats in six matches for West Ham but in a form table of the last 10 Premier League matches, the Hammers would be seventh and Leeds 16th.

West Ham have won three of their last four home games against Leeds – that includes a 2-0 win in this competition in 2022 – and they’re the pick at 7/5.

Jarrod Bowen scored twice in the last-16 tie against Brentford and, notably, he’s netted in each of his last three home games against the Whites.

Bowen, who takes penalties, is worth a punt at 21/10 to score anytime.