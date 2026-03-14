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West Ham United and Manchester City go head-to-head at the London Stadium in a huge game at both ends of the Premier League table.

City sit second in the table but currently trail Arsenal by seven points after drawing 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing.

Pep Guardiola’s side have since had mixed fortunes in the cup competitions, winning 3-1 away to Newcastle in the FA Cup before losing 3-0 at Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

West Ham come into this game after beating Brentford in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have also lost just two of their last eight Premier League games and now sit 18th in the table, level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

But they have a poor record against Manchester City and lost 3-0 at the Etihad in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City

West Ham v Man City kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Saturday, March 14 at the London Stadium. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

West Ham team news

Crysencio Summerville has been a standout performer for West Ham in recent weeks, netting five goals in his last eight Premier League appearances.

He came off the bench at half-time against Brentford but sustained a calf injury in the second half of extra time and did not take a penalty in the shootout.

The winger will now miss the game against Manchester City, although he is reportedly hoping to return to action against Aston Villa on March 22.

Adama Traore and Oliver Scarles both picked up knocks against Brentford but should be available, with the former an option to replace Summerville in the starting line-up.

West Ham’s only other absentee is back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who has been out for most of the season with a lower back injury.

Mads Hermansen, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Jean-Clair Todibo are all expected to return to the starting line-up after being given a full rest against Brentford.

West Ham expected line-up

(4-3-3) Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Disasi, Diouf; Magassa, Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Castellanos, Traore

Man City team news

Man City have no new injury concerns after the loss to Real Madrid, with Guardiola confirming that Erling Haaland is fit and available.

Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic are both sidelined with ankle injuries, although the latter is now back in training after a five-month absence.

Josko Gvardiol is a long-term absentee for City, having fractured his leg in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the start of January.

Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri were surprise omissions from the team against Real Madrid and should now return to the starting line-up.

But Guardiola won’t be on the touchline after receiving his sixth booking of the season, which brings a two-game suspension.

Man City expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

West Ham vs Man City stats

– Man City are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games against West Ham (W17 D3). Only against Fulham (a current run of 22) and Newcastle (22 between 2006 and 2018) have they had a longer unbeaten run in their league history.

– It is also West Ham’s longest-ever winless league run against an opponent. Their last win against Man City was a 2-1 victory at the Etihad in September 2015.

– West Ham have never beaten Man City at the London Stadium in the Premier League in nine attempts (D2 L7) – they have only faced Brighton as often without winning there (D7 L2).

– Guardiola is unbeaten in all 19 of his Premier League games against West Ham (W17 D2), the most a manager has faced an opponent without ever losing in the competition.

– Since the start of 2026, Man City have dropped eight points from winning positions thanks to draws with Chelsea, Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

– Haaland has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other opponent (11).

– Haaland has also netted at least twice in his last three games against the Hammers. Only Michael Owen against Newcastle (1998-2001) and Harry Kane against Everton (2017-2018) have scored 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League games against an opponent.

– Antoine Semenyo has netted five Premier League goals for Manchester City since his January move from Bournemouth, and they’ve all come in the first half of games.

West Ham vs Man City predictions

With West Ham in good form and Man City having one eye on the return leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, this could be a tight contest.

But Summerville’s injury is a big loss for the Hammers as he has been directly involved in six of their last 14 goals in the Premier League.

City have often bounced back from disappointing results under Guardiola, and they know a win is the only thing that will keep them in the title race.

We’re backing a Man City win by a two-goal margin at 4/1, and that bet has worked in the last two games between these sides at the London Stadium.

Haaland has netted just four goals in his last 17 appearances but will be looking to rediscover his best form against one of his favourite opponents. He’s 4/5 to score anytime.

Having netted braces in his three games against West Ham, the Norway international is also 15/4 to score two or more goals.