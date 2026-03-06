This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool will have revenge on their minds when they return to Molineux to face Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Reds were handed a shock 2-1 Premier League defeat by the same opponents on Tuesday evening, leaving them sixth in the table and outside the Champions League places.

Rodrigo Gomes netted the opener in the 78th minute, and Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool level before Andre’s deflected effort wrong-footed Alisson in the 94th minute.

Liverpool may have one eye on their Champions League last 16 first leg against Galatasaray, but the FA Cup represents their only chance of domestic silverware this season.

They overcame Barnsley and Brighton at Anfield to reach the fifth round, while Wolves beat two League Two opponents in Shrewsbury and Grimsby Town.

Despite their recent wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool, Wolves still look set to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season and the FA Cup arguably takes precedence for them.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, March 6 at Molineux. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and BBC One.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Wolves team news

Hwang Hee-Chan was back in the matchday squad for Wolves’ 2-1 win over Liverpool after missing their previous five games, although he did remain an unused substitute.

His return means Wolves are now without any injury issues, giving Rob Edwards with a fully available squad to select from.

Having started the last two FA Cup games against Shrewsbury and Grimbsy Town, Sam Johnstone should replace Jose Sa between the sticks.

Wolves expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Johnstone; Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde; Arokodare.

Liverpool team news

Florian Wirtz has missed the last three Liverpool games with the back injury he sustained in the warm-up before their 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest.

While the Germany international was initially expected to sit out this game as well, he is back in training and could make a substitute appearance at Molineux.

Jeremie Frimpong made his first start since January in the 2-1 defeat against Wolves but may be rested here as Arne Slot has suggested that they are going to carefully manage his minutes.

Curtis Jones is expected to fill in at right-back, while Andy Robertson may come in for Milos Kerkez on the opposite flank.

Following a number of impressive cameos as a substitute, Rio Ngumoha deserves a start and could replace Cody Gakpo on the left wing.

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees for Liverpool.

Liverpool expected line up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Jones, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

Wolves v Liverpool stats

– Wolves have met Liverpool in eight previous FA Cup ties and have a positive record against the Reds, progressing five times.

– After their 2-1 win in the Premier League, Wolves will be trying to record back-to-back wins over Liverpool for the first time since 1980.

– The last time Wolves faced Liverpool in the fifth round was in 1948-49, where they won 3-1 and eventually lifted that season’s trophy.

– Wolves have been knocked out of the FA Cup by a Premier League side in nine of the last 10 seasons.

– Liverpool have lost their last two away matches in the FA Cup, with each of their last five wins in the competition coming at Anfield.

– The last time Liverpool faced the side at the bottom of the Premier League in the FA Cup fifth round, they won 2-1 against Norwich City in 2021-22.

– Liverpool have scored in each of their 12 outings in all competitions since a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in early January, their longest sequence of the 2025-26 season.

– Following his goal earlier this week, Mohamed Salah has now registered eight goals and five assists in 18 appearances against Wolves.

– Salah has also been involved in nine goals in nine FA Cup starts for Liverpool (7 goals, 2 assists). He has scored a goal every 110 minutes in the competition, the second best of any Reds player to play 500+ minutes behind Tony Hateley (one every 83 minutes, eight in seven games).

Wolves v Liverpool predictions

Following their 2-1 win over the Reds earlier this week, Wolves will now believe they can advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But Liverpool will have learned a number of lessons from that defeat, and we’re backing an away win in normal time at 4/7.

Five of the last six games between these two sides have seen at least three goals, and over 2.5 goals is available at 8/11.

In Liverpool’s games this season, 43 goals have been scored in total from the 76th minute onwards, including all three in the last trip to Wolves. A goal to be scored after 77:59 can be backed at 5/6.

Dominik Szoboszlai has played a central role in Liverpool’s FA Cup run so far, scoring against Barnsley in the third round and Brighton in the fourth round. He’s 10/3 to score anytime.

Ngumoha had a goal wrongly disallowed in the FA Cup fourth round and also produced a lively cameo in the defeat at Wolves. He’s 11/8 to score or assist.