There’s a perception that, despite being doomed, Wolves have picked up in recent times.

They held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at Molineux and also grabbed a point at Nottingham Forest.

But a six-game form table still has them in bottom spot and 10 points from 28 games really is miserable.

Derby rivals Aston Villa are still flying high in third but that same six-game form table puts the visitors only ninth after two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last half-dozen top-flight outings.

In that run, they’ve also gone out of the FA Cup to Newcastle.

This is an obvious chance to cement their position in the top three but if Villa stumble, they will start to feel Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool breathing down their necks in the battle for Champions League spots.

Heading into Friday night’s game, Villa remain odds-on at 4/7 to secure a top-four finish.

How to watch Wolves v Aston Villa

Wolves v Aston Villa kicks off at 20.00 GMT on Friday, February 27 at Molineux. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 19:00.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Wolves team news

Rob Edwards won’t have Ladislav Krejci available following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Hwang Hee-Chan will also miss the game through a calf problem as Wolves bid to win just their second Premier League game of the campaign.

Loan signing Angel Gomes could get the nod after only coming on as a late substitute against Palace.

Wolves expected line-up

(3-4-3) Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane.

Aston Villa team news

Tammy Abraham is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench against Leeds and rescuing Villa with a late equaliser.

But unless Unai Emery can find a place for both him and Ollie Watkins, the former Chelsea striker could be a substitute again despite scoring in his last two matches.

The visitors have injury problems in midfield with John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara all on the treatment table.

Villa have played five of their last six games at home and their only away defeat since the start of November was at leaders Arsenal.

Aston Villa expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Wolves v Aston Villa stats

– Wolves have won four of their last six Premier League home games against Aston Villa (D1 L1) and are unbeaten in four since a 1-0 loss in December 2020.

– Aston Villa have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolves (L1), as many as in their previous 15 (D6 L6). They’re looking to complete the Premier League double over them for the first time since 2003-04.

– Wolves have failed to score in a league-high 15 different Premier League games this season.

– Since a run of eight Premier League wins in a row between 9 November and 27 December this season, Aston Villa haven’t had a repeated result in any of their last nine games (LWDLWLDWD).

– Each of Wolves’ last seven Premier League wins (dating back to March 2025) have been against teams in the bottom seven of the table.

– Wolves have conceded the first goal in 22 different Premier League games this season, more than any other side.

– No Wolves player has scored more than twice so far in the Premier League this season.

– Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored more goals against Wolves than any other opponent in English league football (6).

Wolves v Aston Villa predictions

Wolves have a good home record against Aston Villa and have actually done quite well against the bigger teams this season.

It’s all rather relative but draws against Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal in the last couple of months suggest Edwards is getting some sort of tune out of them.

Villa have just one win in five and that only came via a late own goal from Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood at Villa Park a few weeks ago.

With key midfielders missing, Emery’s men are vulnerable and Wolves may just be able to nick something here.

Back the draw at 13/5.

Morgan Rogers has scored in two of his last three away games in the Premier League and is in double figures for Villa this term when taking into account all competitions.

The England international is 3/1 to find the net again and that’s worth a bet.