Liverpool and Wolves are about to get very well-acquainted as they prepare to face each other twice in four days at Molineux.

The first game is in the Premier League, with Liverpool continuing their bid to qualify for the Champions League following a 5-2 win over West Ham United at the weekend.

The Reds have now won four of the last five Premier League games, leaving them fifth in the table and just three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester United.

Wolves are still rooted to the bottom of the Premier League but have given their fans reason to celebrate in the last two home games at Molineux.

They came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal and a 2-0 win over local rivals Aston Villa put them on 13 points, meaning they have eclipsed Derby County’s all-time Premier League low of 11 in 2007-08.

Following the Premier League clash, Liverpool will return to Molineux on Friday night to play them in the FA Cup fifth round.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, March 3 at Molineux. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 19:00.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Wolves team news

Rob Edwards has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, as Hwang Hee-chan has now recovered from a calf strain that kept him sidelined for five games.

Andre limped off during the closing stages of their victory against Aston Villa last time out and was replaced by Andre Gomes, but the Brazil international will keep his place in the starting line-up.

Ladislav Krejci will also be available again after serving his one-match suspension, although Toti Gomes may keep his place in the back three.

Wolves line-up

(3-4-2-1) Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Liverpool team news

Florian Wirtz has been sidelined since suffering a back injury in the warm-up at Nottingham Forest, and he is not expected to play either game against Wolves this week.

Jeremie Frimpong came off the bench against West Ham following a five-match injury absence, and his cross forced Alex Disasi to put through his own goal for Liverpool’s fifth.

But the Netherlands international might have to settle for a place on the bench again as Arne Slot has admitted that they are going to carefully manage his minutes.

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees for Liverpool.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Wolves v Liverpool stats

– Liverpool have won 83% of their Premier League games against Wolves, winning 19 of 23 games (D2 L2) – that is the best win ratio of any side to face another 20+ times in the competition’s history.

– Wolves have lost 17 of their last 18 Premier League matches against Liverpool – a run going back to January 2011. The only win in that sequence was in February 2023 when they won 3-0 at Molineux.

– The last three Premier League games between these two sides have seen Liverpool win by a 2-1 scoreline.

– Wolves have lost 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against reigning champions, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in September 2023.

– Wolves have won seven of their last nine Premier League home games played on a Tuesday (L2).

– Wolves haven’t scored in the first half of their last nine Premier League games, while just 14% of Liverpool’s away league goals this season have been scored in the first half (3/21).

– Wolves’ last four Premier League wins have been to nil, and they are winless in 29 games in which they’ve conceded at least once (D6 L23).

– Each of Liverpool’s last four away goals in the Premier League have come from set-piece scenarios (2x corner, 1x direct free-kick, 1x throw).

– Liverpool have won their last two away league games (both 1-0 v Sunderland and Nottingham Forest), as many as their previous 10 on the road beforehand (W2 D3 L5).

– The Reds are looking to win three successive Premier League away games to nil for the first time since March 2022.

– Mohamed Salah has been involved in nine goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Wolves, registering five goals and four assists.

– Salah has also scored a penalty in each of his last two appearances against Wolves.

Wolves v Liverpool predictions

Following Wolves’ recent results against Arsenal and Aston Villa, Liverpool know that a trip to Molineux is now a much bigger test than it would’ve been earlier in the season.

The Reds still have enough quality to secure all three points, and the FA Cup game should be the priority for Wolves as Premier League relegation still feels inevitable despite their recent run of results.

But Liverpool haven’t been winning at half-time in a Premier League away game since they played Newcastle at St James’ Park in August. That leads us to back Draw-Liverpool in the Half-Time Full-Time market at 19/5.

We also expect both teams to score and Liverpool to win this fixture 2-1 for a fourth successive game is available at 8/1.

Salah has now gone 10 Premier League games without a goal, but a trip to Wolves represents a great opportunity to end that run. He’s 2/1 to score anytime.