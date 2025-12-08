Manchester United can close in on the top four with victory over Wolves

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United head to Molineux on Monday night looking to extend their positive away run and steady their season after another frustrating result at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side have taken eight points from their last four away games, showing far more conviction on their travels than in front of their own fans.

A late equaliser denied them victory against West Ham, with Diogo Dalot’s strike cancelled out in the final moments of a flat performance that again halted momentum.

Even so, recent away results at Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham underline why United arrive expecting better.

Wolves remain bottom after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek, a result that extended their winless league run to 14 matches.

Last season’s double over United offers some encouragement, but this campaign has pushed Rob Edwards’ side into severe trouble.

How to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

Wolves vs Man Utd kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Monday, December 8, at Molineux. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Wolves team news

Joao Gomes is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card, removing a key part of the hosts’ midfield.

Marshall Munetsi is also out with a calf issue, meaning Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is expected to drop into a deeper role alongside Andre.

Ladislav Krejci, Fer Lopez, and Hugo Bueno are doubtful. Rodrigo Gomes, Leon Chiwome, and Daniel Bentley remain sidelined.

Wolves expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, Andre, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Hwang; Larsen

Man Utd team news

Matthijs de Ligt missed the draw with West Ham through injury, though Amorim is hopeful he will return on Monday.

Dalot should also be available after taking a knock, while Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain out until later in the month.

Matheus Cunha returned from a head injury in midweek and is expected to feature again.

Man Utd expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee

Wolves vs Man Utd stats

– Wolves sit bottom with two points from 14 games and have scored just seven league goals.

– Wolves have lost their last seven Premier League matches and are goalless in five.

– Wolves have won only one of their last ten Monday night Premier League fixtures.

– Wolves beat Man Utd home and away last season, completing the league double.

– Man Utd are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W2 D2).

– United have scored 22 league goals this season.

– United have only lost eight Premier League matches to teams starting bottom, with two of those defeats at Molineux.

– United drew 1-1 with West Ham last time out and have conceded in every away league match.

Wolves vs Man Utd predictions

United have been able to lean on some reasonably good away form this season, and they should not have too much trouble seeing off rock-bottom Wolves.

Wolves’ scoring drought is a major concern. However, United have conceded in every away league game, so both teams scoring is a real possibility.

Bryan Mbeumo remains United’s most dynamic threat. He scored in both meetings with Wolves last season and leads their scoring this campaign. You can back Mbeumo to score at 6/5.

Zirkzee and Cunha also link up well away from home, and Wolves’ issues in midfield without Gomes leave them vulnerable in those central areas.

It would be typical for the former Wolves man to cause all sorts of problems, so if he does indeed start, keep an out out for generous prices on the Brazilian to take three or more shots.

United to win and over 2.5 goals at 2/1 how open their away matches have been. A United win with both teams scoring also has clear appeal based on the patterns of both sides.