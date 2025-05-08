Keane brands Man Utd an ‘absolute disgrace’ for new reason after Maguire ‘CROSSED THE BALL!’
Roy Keane has come up with a new reason why Manchester United are an “absolute disgrace” and took an unnecessary swipe at Harry Maguire.
Roy Keane has come up with a new reason why Manchester United are an “absolute disgrace” and took an unnecessary swipe at Harry Maguire.
According to reports, a Saudi Pro League club are plotting a ‘double raid’ on Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz this summer.
According to reports, Erling Haaland has already ‘chosen’ his ‘preferred’ post-Manchester City move, with one ‘main reason’ given for his verdict.
A legal expert has made a ‘deeply unsatisfactory’ Man City FFP revelation that will come as a huge boost to Guardiola and the ‘business as usual’ approach.
Rashford has taken a ‘strategic step’ to push through his dream move to Barcelona this summer and Man Utd aren’t likely to be happy with the resulting talks.
Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a ‘blow’ as their hopes of earning a ‘windfall’ via a summer transfer involving Mason Greenwood are fading.
Liverpool have ‘spoken to the representatives’ of the £84m Real Madrid star, who is ‘receptive’ to a move to the Premier League ‘for the first time’.
Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham have ‘completed a takeover’ of Salford City worth around £15m as part of a ‘new consortium’.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims his former club didn’t need to sign one of the players they bought during last summer’s transfer window.
Arsenal’s disadvantage against PSG in the Champions League semi-final has prompted UEFA to consider a rule change for next season’s competition.
Liverpool have been told to “bend over” Real Madrid and set an “extraordinary” demand for the Spanish giants to land Trent Alexander-Arnold “early”.
Is the ‘public glee’ at Arsenal’s defeat to PSG down to their manager Arteta and his nonsense excuses? The Gunners boss is ‘openly disliked by staff’.
French outlet L’Equipe have brutally hit out at Arsenal and head coach Mikel Arteta following their exit from the Champions League.
Presenter Gary Lineker has suggested that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s decision against Paris Saint-Germain proves he doesn’t trust one of his players.
The entire Arsenal squad has now been fully indoctrinated by Mikel Arteta and his ‘woe is me’ schtick. Declan Rice is now just making stuff up to excuse failure.
Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Arsenal star Martin Odegaard after his ‘4/10’ performance against Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal legend Martin Keown claims one Gunners star “won’t sleep for two or three nights” after his “painful” moment against Paris Saint-Germain.
Liverpool have made a shock ‘offer’ to sign the Manchester City star, who has been handed the perfect chance to stick it to the Etihad bosses.
Arsene Wenger and Luis Enrique both disagreed with Mikel Arteta’s claim that Arsenal have been “the best team” in the Champions League this season.
Arteta reckons there has been “no better team in the competition” after Arsenal lost to PSG in the Champions League semi-final, blaming defeat on their “worst state”.
Postecoglou insists “Spurs does crazy things to people” after Arsene Wenger called for UEFA to “review” Tottenham’s potential Champions League qualification.
Man Utd have sent Torino into a ‘panic’ over their £17m star after Fabrizio Romano revealed ‘initial contacts’ have been held over his summer transfer.
Manchester City’s trial into their FFP charges will end in a “score draw” according to a renowned sports lawyer, with “the Premier League to win some of the 115”.
Garnacho admits he “listens to some rumours about the future” amid Man Utd exit reports and claims Amorim’s arrival mid-season made things “difficult”.
Paul Merson has rated Arsenal’s chances of beating PSG and reaching the Champions League final after assessing their “scared” display in the first leg.
Liverpool are reportedly ‘ready to sell’ a man who’s played over 100 games for them, as Ian Wright has revealed he expects a replacement signing is “probably done”.
Ruben Amorim has responded to Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal legend called for a rule change which would impact Manchester United.
According to reports, Manchester United have four strikers on their ‘shortlist’, with a former Premier League flop in a ‘renaissance’ among their options.
Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane reportedly has ’10 days’ to decide if he wants to stay there or not, while his new agent Pini Zahavi will ‘knock on the door’ ...
Barcelona have identified a Chelsea star as the ‘ideal name’ to recruit at full-back after Denzel Dumfries showed them the mould of player they should be looking at.