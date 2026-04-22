Three Chelsea players have been given a 1/10 rating for their performance against Brighton, while captain Enzo Fernandez has been branded ‘awful’.

The Blues hit a new low on Tuesday night, losing 3-0 to Brighton in a game in which they failed to register a single shot on target.

This was Chelsea’s seventh loss in eight games and the 3-0 scoreline flattered Chelsea, who were incredibly poor all over the pitch.

Head coach Liam Rosenior experimented with a five-man defence, but this backfired almost instantly as Chelsea produced one of their worst performances of the season.

It now feels inevitable that Chelsea will fall into the Premier League bottom half rather than qualify for Europe (unless they miraculously win the FA Cup), and Everton legend Neville Southall singled out Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for criticism after the loss to Brighton.

“When you think of Fernandez and Caicedo in the middle of the pitch, two players of that calibre, and the money that’s been spent on both of them… they’re being overshadowed tonight,” Southall said on BBC Sports Live.

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“Fernandez has had an awful night, and if you look at his opposite number, Baleba has been the far better player of the two.”

The Sun have been kind with their 2/10 rating for Fernandez, but Caicedo and Pedro Neto were given 1/10 scores after being ‘bullied’ vs Brighton. Liam Delap, meanwhile, was another lowest-rated player, with the ‘hapless’ striker deemed not ‘good enough’.

Rosenior is likely to be the next punished for Chelsea’s dire form, but club legend Gary Cahill thinks the “players let him down” against Brighton.

“I said before it was a huge game and one they needed to win and they just got totally outplayed, there are no positives you can take from that game,” Cahill said on Sky Sports.

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“I feel somewhat for Liam, I feel the players let him down, but there are some unpleasant stats out there about Chelsea and they are some tough times ahead.

“And Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final is now pivotal for this club, but they look fragile, low on confidence, fragile and in all honesty, it was a difficult watch to be fair.

“The last 20 minutes, they almost accepted their fate, second to every ball and they were just miles off it tonight.

“To be seen to be giving a lack of effort, there is no excuse for that. The last 20 minutes especially, I was watching that gave thinking they’ve given up. They’ve accepted that they’ve lost the game and that is the worst thing.”

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