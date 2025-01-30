10 elite players with surprisingly shocking penalty records: Watkins, Pogba, Pirlo…
Penalty kicks are the ultimate chance for players to get on the scoresheet but many top-class performers have experienced love-hate relationships with them.
For every Alan Shearer or Frank Lampard, there have been those who have struggled from 12 yards. Whether it has come down to a mental block, poor technique or crumbling under pressure, penalties are a unique situation and not every player boasts a perfect record.
With that in mind, we’ve decided to bring you the top 10 elite-level players who have surprisingly shocking penalty records (from matches taking place in Europe’s top five leagues) and there are certainly some players on the list who will shock you.