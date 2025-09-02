10 free agents with Champions League experience still available to sign: Eriksen, Tomiyasu…
Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham stars are among the high-profile free agents that are still available to sign with Champions League experience.
While the summer transfer window might have closed in England, clubs are still able to sign players who aren’t currently under contract.
We’ve taken a closer look at the free agent market and have found 10 players still available on a free transfer.