10 iconic international teams that won back-to-back major tournaments

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are one game away from retaining their Copa America. If they do it, they’ll secure their status as one of the most successful international teams in football history.

It takes a lot to win a major international tournament – but to do it twice, or even three times, in a row is special. It’s something that’s only been achieved by a few iconic sides, while for the run to include a World Cup is even more rare.

We’ve identified 10 teams that have won successive major tournaments.

For the full article, please click here.