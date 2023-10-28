10 key figures on James Maddison’s blinding Tottenham form: ‘Such a beautiful footballer’

Planet Football

Tottenham’s James Maddison has been hailed as the signing of the summer and the most important player at any club in the Premier League.

They’re big statements – but his performances for Ange Postecoglou’s table-topping side warrant them. The playmaker has been absolutely superb, having notched three goals and five assists for his new club, who have enjoyed their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Here are 10 quotes on Maddison’s superb form.

Read the article at Planet Football. 

Front Page