10 key figures on James Maddison’s blinding Tottenham form: ‘Such a beautiful footballer’

Tottenham’s James Maddison has been hailed as the signing of the summer and the most important player at any club in the Premier League.

They’re big statements – but his performances for Ange Postecoglou’s table-topping side warrant them. The playmaker has been absolutely superb, having notched three goals and five assists for his new club, who have enjoyed their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Here are 10 quotes on Maddison’s superb form.

Read the article at Planet Football.