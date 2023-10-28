10 key figures on James Maddison’s blinding Tottenham form: ‘Such a beautiful footballer’
Tottenham’s James Maddison has been hailed as the signing of the summer and the most important player at any club in the Premier League.
They’re big statements – but his performances for Ange Postecoglou’s table-topping side warrant them. The playmaker has been absolutely superb, having notched three goals and five assists for his new club, who have enjoyed their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.
Here are 10 quotes on Maddison’s superb form.