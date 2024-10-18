10 Leeds signings who were meant to be the business… but weren’t
Leeds United have welcomed more false dawns than most clubs – as highlighted by their misfortune in the transfer market when it comes to exciting signings that ultimately proved disappointing.
Note: Given Leeds’ history with loan players, we’ve only included permanent signings, otherwise we’d be here all day – while Roque Junior definitely would’ve featured.
We’ve gone from the inception of the Premier League in 1992 because, as you all know, that’s when football started.