10 legendary players who own stakes in football clubs: Modric, Beckham, Ronaldo…

Luka Modric has become the latest superstar footballer to put their money into the game by investing in a club, but it’s becoming an increasingly common sight.

The world of football club ownership is infamously volatile, but there are some notable examples of famous football faces doing pretty well out of sticking their hands in their pockets to run football clubs.

Here are 10 legendary players who own stakes in clubs.

For the full article, please click here.