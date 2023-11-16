10 of Darwin Nunez’s funniest moments from fighting thin air to stealing mince pies…

Darwin Nunez is a great footballer, and has the potential to be an exceptional one. But he’s also perhaps the funniest striker on the planet, for a multitude of reasons.

When your club parts with potentially as much as £85million to sign a centre forward, it’s not usually a good sign if their defining quality is that they’re hilarious. With Nunez, though, you cant help but love him and cut him as much slack as possible.

We’re fully confident that the 24-year-old will eventually fulfil that potential, so for the time being, we thought we’d celebrate Nunez the comedian. Here are 10 moments that have us keeled over with laughter.

Read the article at Planet Football.