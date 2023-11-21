10 of the best gifts for Liverpool fans this Christmas

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for a Liverpool fan then you’re in luck, because we’ve put together a list of 10 great ideas.

Jurgen Klopp has got the Reds supporters excited again this season and we’ve teamed up with FOCO to list all the gifts you need if you’re buying for one of them.

From throw blankets to wheelbarrow gnomes, there is something perfect on this list for every Liverpool fan.

10. Liverpool FC Crest On Base Glass

Liverpool FC. Beer. Know someone who loves both? Well, this is the Christmas gift for them.

This 400ml glass with a Liverpool crest is perfect for fans who want to enjoy watching their team in action with a cold beverage.

Get yours on FOCO for £12

9. Liverpool FC 5 Pack Bauble Set

If you want to combine the spirit of Christmas with your love of Liverpool, then this pack of Reds-themed baubles are a great item.

Spruce up your Christmas tree this year with five LFC-themed baubles to show off your love for the Merseyside giants to your family and friends.

You can get them on FOCO for £15

8. Liverpool FC World’s Best Dad Street Sign

If your looking for a great gift for your Liverpool-mad Dad, then this could be the ideal one for you.

This ‘World’s best Dad street sign’ would look great on their wall alongside their other Reds-themed memorabilia.

Get it on FOCO for just £10

7. Liverpool FC Slogan Sherpa Plush Throw Blanket

You’ll Never Walk Alone is one of the most-loved anthems in football. Now, you can get your very own super comfy throw blanket celebrating the iconic tune.

This Liverpool-themed blanket is perfect for those cold winter nights when all you want to do is snuggle up on the sofa and watch Home Alone.

Get it on FOCO for £35

6. Liverpool FC Suede Moccasin Slipper

These ultra-comfortable fleece-lined suede moccasin slippers are the perfect gift for Liverpool fans who love to watch the footy with their feet up. Plus, they’ll keep you nice and warm in those chilly winter months.

Get a pair of LFC slippers on FOCO for £22

5. Liverpool FC 6 Pack Christmas Holiday Crackers

Got plenty of Liverpool supporters coming to your house for Christmas Day? Or maybe you’ve got a few Bluenose relatives you want to wind up?

Either way, these LFC-themed Christmas crackers would look great on your dinner table for the big day!

Get it on FOCO for £15

4. Liverpool FC BRXLZ Football

This 687-piece Liverpool BRXLZ football is another great gift that will keep you and your family busy for hours.

Once it’s built, you will have a exquisite pixelated version of a football which you can proudly display with your other club merchandise!

If someone you know likes a challenge and loves the Reds, this is the item for them.

Get this item on FOCO for £22

3. Liverpool FC Wheelbarrow Gnome

Know someone who loves Liverpool and their garden? Well, this is the perfect gift for them to show off just that!

This quirky, festive, hand-painted gnome is a great novelty gift for those fans who have everything.

Get it on FOCO for £22

2. Liverpool FC Tea Tub Mug

When it comes to gifts, you simply can’t go wrong with an excellent old-fashioned mug.

There’s no better way to warm up on a cold winter day than with a tea, coffee, or hot chocolate – and now you can drink up in style with this awesome Liverpool-themed mug.

You can get yours on FOCO for £13

1. Liverpool FC Original Anfield BRXLZ Stadium

Anfield is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and now you can build your home away from home in your own front room!

Once fully assembled the stadium is 30 cm x 25 cm x 9 cm and would make a great display piece for any devoted Liverpool fan.

Get it on FOCO for £60