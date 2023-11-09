10 of the best gifts for Manchester United fans this Christmas

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a Manchester United fan then look no further, because we’ve put together a list of 10 great ideas for Christmas.

Knowing someone who is a die-hard football fan can be a blessing and a curse. There are so many footy-themed gifts out there, but it’s hard to know which one to choose.

So to make it easier for you, check out this list of 10 awesome Manchester United-related Christmas gifts.

From cosy slippers to handcrafted gnomes, there is something for every Man Utd fan.

1. Old Trafford Digital Print Blanket

Christmas is a time for family and celebration, but it’s also a chance to kick-back and relax. This cosy, Old Trafford-themed blanket is a great gift for anyone who lives and breathes Man Utd.

Get it from FOCO for £30

2. Manchester United FC BRXLZ Logo

You can combine your love of the Red Devils with a hobby of building with your own Man Utd BRXLZ Logo. This gift is the ideal item for when you’re stuck inside on those cold rainy days this winter.

When finished, you will have your own artistic masterpiece that you can proudly display with your other footy merchandise.

Get it from FOCO for £25

3. Manchester United FC Suede Moccasin Slipper

These super cosy fleece-lined suede moccasin slippers are the ideal gift for Manchester United fans who love to watch the footy with their feet up. Plus, they’ll keep you nice and warm on those chilly winter days.

Get it from FOCO for £22

4. Manchester United FC Chimney Gnome

Know someone who loves Man Utd, Christmas and their garden? Well then this is the perfect gift for them! This quirky, festive, hand-painted gnome is a great novelty gift for those fans who have everything.

Get it from FOCO for £22

5. Manchester United FC Tea Tub Mug

There’s nothing better than a nice warm brew on a cold winter morning, and with this Man Utd-themed mug, you can drink in style. You can’t go wrong with this classic gift that any Man Utd fan will love.

Get it from FOCO for £13

6. Old Trafford Mini BRXLZ Stadium

Another great gift for a creative Man Utd fan, this Old Trafford-themed BRXLZ Stadium is great fun for all the family.

With approximately 1,526 pieces in total, it will keep any fan busy in between match days and when it’s done, it’ll look great on the mantelpiece.

Get it from FOCO for £35

7. Man Utd Metallic Thread Scarf

Heading to the match on a cold winter’s day? Not to worry! This Man Utd metallic thread scarf will keep you nice and warm as you cheer on your team!

Get it from FOCO for £20

8. Man Utd 6 Pack Christmas Crackers

Is your house going to be filled with Man Utd supporters on Christmas day? Or maybe you’ve got some Man City fans coming over you want to wind up a bit?

Either way, these Man Utd Xmas crackers are the perfect item to have on the dinner table for when Santa comes to town!

Get it from FOCO for £15

9. Man Utd Men’s Family Holiday Pyjamas

Want to relax in style this Christmas while displaying your love for your football club? Then look no further than these Man Utd pyjamas!

These family Xmas PJs display an all-over, festive Red Devils design that will have you looking as awesome as you feel.

Get it from FOCO for £40

10. Man Utd BRXLZ Football

This 687-piece Man Utd BRXLZ football is another great gift that will keep you and your family busy for hours and will look great once it’s built.

If someone you know likes a creative challenge and loves the Red Devils, this is the gift for them.

Get it from FOCO for £22