10 of the sexiest disallowed goals we’d have let stand: Lo Celso, Ronaldo, Keegan…

We’d consider the reputation of referees as killjoys as unfair until you remember they disallowed these gorgeous goals, including those from former Liverpool and Manchester United players, for mere rules. Pah.

After a strike with all the rugged beauty of a Banksy mural, there can be nothing worse than seeing an over-zealous official ruling that a minor infringement of football’s regulations is worthy of besmirching art.

Here are 10 goals that, in any just universe, should’ve been allowed to stand because of their pure sexiness.

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