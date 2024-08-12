10 perfect Turkish Super Lig signings from summer 2024: Batshuayi, Savic, Immobile…

Jose Mourinho isn’t the only exciting new addition to the Turkish Super Lig this summer, with an array of new signings set to light up one of European football’s most entertaining leagues in 2024-25.

The Turkish top flight has a well-earned reputation for signing familiar faces that used to play in the Premier League as they approach their advancing years. They haven’t let us down so far this summer. Some of these are just so Turkish Super Lig.

Without further ado, here are 10 of our favourite Turkish Super Lig signings of this transfer window.

For the full article, please click here.