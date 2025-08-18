10 Premier League players dropped completely from opening day matchday squads: Isak, Onana…
Stars from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the Premier League players who were dropped completely from their matchday squad on the opening day.
For the purposes of this article, we’re not talking about injured players that haven’t quite recovered in time for the start of the season.
These are 10 fully fit players who, for one reason or another, were left out of their matchday squad on the opening day.