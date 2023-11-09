10 shocking stats behind Man Utd’s historically bad start to the 2023-24 season

Manchester United suffered yet another setback to crank the pressure on Erik ten Hag after losing 4-3 away to FC Copenhagen.

The result puts their chances of making it through their Champions League group in serious doubt, having lost three of their opening four matches. They’re left needing at least one win from their remaining two matches away to Galatasaray and at home to Bayern Munich, who have wrapped up the top spot with two games to spare.

That’s despite having made an excellent start in the Danish capital, racing to a two-goal advantage via a Rasmus Hojlund brace. But everything changed when Marcus Rashford was sent off after a VAR check showed that his misplanted foot caught the ankle of Copenhagen right-back Elias Jelert.

Read the article at Planet Football.