10 times Rio Ferdinand was football punditry’s answer to Alan Partridge

Rio Ferdinand was a brilliant defender for both Manchester United and England, but his punditry is proving more divisive.

Ferdinand’s work for TNT Sport on their Premier League and Champions League coverage regularly receives criticism for its lowest-common denominator observations and his insistence on speaking like a 14-year-old gangster.

We’ve trawled through the archives and picked out 10 moments where Ferdinand was football punditry’s answer to Alan Partridge.

For the full article, please click here.